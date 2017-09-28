Janet Jackson Confirms Tour Dates

The usually quiet (on her personal life anyway)Janet has spoken.
Janet Jackson is ready to get back to work. She confirmed some of the speculation about her separation from her husband shortly after the birth of their son.
Luckily for fans, she also confirmed that she is going back on tour and has set new tour dates. Horay! She has renamed the tour “State of the World,” changing it from Unbreakable.
