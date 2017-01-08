J.R. Smith and Wife Reveal Jewel Gave Birth to Their New Baby 5 Months Early

This is not a good start to their new year.

Cleveland Cavaliers player J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel had announced that they were expecting a new baby, who they’ve named Dakota, last October. Now, the couple revealed that Jewel has given birth 5 months early. As of this post, the baby was still pushing forward and in the hospital.

In the video, she says, “Hi, everybody – We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days. We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early. She’s five days old today and her name is Dakota and she weighs one pound.”

She went on that “We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it. That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

We wish them the best of luck and all the strength!