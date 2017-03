Just when you thought Drake and J. Lo were hot and heavy…she brings in a new one.

J. Lo has already moved on from her rumored love interest, rapper Drake, to A Rod. The two were caught on a tropical getaway this last weekend, and she posted (then quickly deleted) a photo that appears to show the two, possibly in bed, all cuddly. A Rod isn’t exactly the “settle down” type, so we can only imagine this will be as short-lived as her “Drake” stage.