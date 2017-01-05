It’s Really Over: Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Split!

The love has fizzled.

Longtime couple Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have finally called it quits after a seemingly tumultuous relationship. The two have been partying over the holidays solo, leading to much speculation that they had broken up. Now, Nicki Minaj has confirmed that, at least for the moment, she is in fact single.

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

And there you have it.

See Meek’s diss towards Nicki next –>

Pages: 1 2