It’s Over: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to Divorce After 33 Years

We thought this was one Hollywood relationship that would make it…because after 33 years, you expect people to stick together! Unfortunately, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon are divorcing after three kids and 33 years together. Reports from the couple are that Ozzy’s recent dips back into substance abuse in recent years are NOT to blame, but it’s hard to believe it didn’t somehow contribute. This is sad.

The Osbournes chronicled their lives on a reality TV show featuring their home life, and Sharon has had her own talk show as well as other projects. Daughter Kelly is a well-known personality, following in her mother’s footsteps, with past gigs like Fashion Police.