EXCLUSIVES

It’s Over: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to Divorce After 33 Years

We thought this was one Hollywood relationship that would make it…because after 33 years, you expect people to stick together! Unfortunately, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon are divorcing after three kids and 33 years together. Reports from the couple are that Ozzy’s recent dips back into substance abuse in recent years are NOT to blame, but it’s hard to believe it didn’t somehow contribute. This is sad.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne attend the 2009 Fox Winter All-Star Party at My House on January 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Ozzy Osbourne;Sharon Osbourne

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 13: Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne attend the 2009 Fox Winter All-Star Party at My House on January 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Ozzy Osbourne;Sharon Osbourne

The Osbournes chronicled their lives on a reality TV show featuring their home life, and Sharon has had her own talk show as well as other projects. Daughter Kelly is a well-known personality, following in her mother’s footsteps, with past gigs like Fashion Police.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

18 Comments

18 Comments

  1. eBook & Hold Your Paperback Novel

    September 29, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Very neat blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on

  2. cara memutihkan gigi dengan cepat dan alami

    September 29, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    You might have a very great layout for your blog i want it to utilize on my web-site also.

  3. Malatya Fotograflar?

    September 29, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Thanks a lot for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.

  4. trekking specialists in pokhara

    September 29, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I was really confused, and this answered all my questions.

  5. trekking specialists in pokhara

    September 29, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    This is one awesome post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.

  6. ������ ���������

    September 29, 2017 at 10:58 am

    I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again

  7. دانلود فیلم نهنگ عنبر 2

    September 28, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    This is one awesome blog post.Really thank you! Great.

  8. yopute momde

    September 26, 2017 at 5:37 am

    7EZKou You ave made some good points there. I checked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  9. Pingback: foundation

  10. Pingback: click here to find an attorney

  11. Pingback: http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/

  12. Pingback: does building muscle burn fat

  13. Pingback: feathersoundsmiles.com

  14. Pingback: trenaplex e200

  15. Pingback: Sandra balan

  16. Pingback: joseph de saram

  17. Pingback: joe de saram

  18. Pingback: rhodium

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

To Top