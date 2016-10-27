It’s Over! Mariah Carey is Dumped by Billionaire Boyfriend James Packer

He’s no longer her dreamlover.

James Packer has kicked diva Mariah Carey to the curb after allegedly being tired of the fame-mongering she has been dong with her new show, Mariah’s World, as well as her excessive spending. We can’t say this is surprising.

The couple had been engaged but seem to have rubbed each other the wrong way. I mean, for a billionaire to say your spending is “excessive,” you must really be doing TOO MUCH.