It’s Over! Blac Chyna Leaves Rob Kardashian! Plus, Her Instagram Gets Hacked – See What She Said About Rob, the Kardashians, and Ex Tyga

We wish we could say we were surprised at this…

Rob Kardashian posted a Snapchat of himself reacting to Blac Chyna apparently packing up and splitting with their newborn Dream, leaving Rob with scarce pieces of furniture in the nursery they planned to raise their little girl in.

Here’s Rob’s sorrowful video:

Her Instragram was also allegedly hacked, with tons of juicy tea-worthy messages being leaked about everything from Rob being “lazy and fat” to he plans to make money off the Kardashian name once she and Rob married. The Kardashians have recently entered into a legal battle with the star to block her from using their name for promotion.

Someone posted a bunch of messages on her original Instagram account claiming she was cheating on Rob, but she was quick to set up a new account to let fans know it isn’t her. ‘That’s somebody that hacked me And somebody’s really, really, really, really, really mad,’ she explained. She seems to imply it is Rob as retaliation for her leaving him.

Chyna says all the things being posted on her original page are not her, including posts claiming she is a gold digger.

‘LOL post it all!!! Do it now!!! Don’t keep the people waiting :)’ she wrote.

Some of the messages leaked – while not confirmed for authenticity – include:

‘I don’t wanna treat [Rob] like Tyga but I will,’ the former exotic dancer texts. ‘Imma slap the s*** outta him.’

‘He’s lazy, fat, insecure,’ writes the 28-year-old, who became engaged to Kris Jenner’s only son in April.

‘Imma give rob 1 year to get it together or I’m gone,’ she adds.

Yikes! This is bout to get crazy, y’all. Stay tuned for more of this mess.