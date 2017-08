Classic rebound.

Blac Chyna has broken up with Mechie after a short couple months of dating. After a huge falling out and breakup with ex-fiance and baby daddy Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna quickly hooked up with Mechie. But now, they’re over, and it is a classic case of a rebound relationship. Let’s see where Blac Chyna goes next!

We hear he was flirting with other girls, and Chyna was over it.