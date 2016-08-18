It’s Official: Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky Dating

This is an interesting match!
We didn’t see this one coming. Rapper A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner are now getting serious. The pair was spotted driving around Hollywood in a white Lamborghini. Do you like them together?
A$AP has previously dated his share of Hollywood ladies, including Iggy Azalea (who had a tattoo of his name removed from her finger after they broke up).
Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren't loading correctly. I'm not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I've tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.