Entertainment

It’s Finally Here! Listen to the New Harry Styles Album “Fine Line”

harry styles

Pop fans rejoice, because Harry Styles just dropped a brand-spanking new album titled Fine Line for your listening pleasure. So stop what you’re doing and stream, baby, stream!

Harry Styles has a style that has made him both the object of wonder and of desire by his many adoring fans, and he’s now serving up another project to show us where his stylistic fluidity is moving.

With lines like “arrogant son of a bitch who can’t admit when he’s sorry”? and, “no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands,” it’s unclear whether he’s the sinner or the saint in this relationship.

The album shows a sharpening of his skills, especially lyrically. He takes the listener on a journey and tells a story – and it sells.

Styles will be heading out on his Love On tour in June 2020 alongside guests Jenny Lewis and Koffee, which kicks off in Philadelphia. Also on the schedule are Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, and L.A.

So click play and immerse yourself in a world of Harry.

