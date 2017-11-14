Is Kylie Jenner Preparing for a Girl? Check Out the Baby Shower Decorations!

It’s a girl! Or is it?

Kylie Jenner’s home is getting decked out in pink – pink tent, pink flowers in the pool, pink, pink, PINK! Are these baby shower decorations? It sure seems so.

Jenner sparked engagement rumors after posting a photo of a big diamond ring on her finger. She and boyfriend Travis Scott are rumored to be expecting a baby girl.

She has been wearing baggy clothes and only posting headshots to social media. Sister Khloe Kardashian is also rumored to be pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s baby. It has been confirmed that sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child through a surrogate.