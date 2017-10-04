Is Iggy Azalea Married?

We’ve obtained divorce docs — filed in Texas by Hefe Wine (aka Maurice Williams) — seeking to end what appears to be a common-law marriage.

Wine says he and Iggy “agreed to be married, holding themselves out as man and wife and began residing together in the State of Texas on or about September, 2008.” He says they began living separately last year.

In Texas … a man and a woman who live together for any length of time are considered legally married if they agree to be married and hold themselves out to others as husband and wife.

Iggy’s rep tells TMZ … she NEVER held herself out as Hefe’s wife and never agreed to be married.

Hefe is asking the judge to prohibit Iggy from selling various assets they accumulated during the marriage. Iggy and Hefe have been at each other’s throats over the rights to music she wrote while they were together — music worth millions and millions of bucks.

If the judge recognizes the marriage, all of her music during the union becomes community property — 50/50.

Iggy’s rep says this is all a desperate attempt at a money grab.

As for Iggy … she’s now in a year-long relationship with Lakers star Nick Young … and even nursed him after thumb surgery this week. Now THAT’S love.

-Via TMZ