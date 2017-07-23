Breaking News

Is “Hot Mugshot Guy” Jeremy Meeks Using Heiress Chloe Green for Her Money?

Or is he really into her?

 

Jeremy Meeks made headlines after getting caught smooching Topshop heiress Chloe Green a few weeks ago. His wife found out and the two immediately headed for divorce. The pair have been spotted together frequently, though he seems more interested in his phone or the cameras capturing him.

Given the ladies that have literally made him famous, we have to wonder if he’s using her for her large funds, yachts, shopping trips, etc. Check out the pics and decide if you think their love is real:

Flip through for more of the “happy” couple:

