Is Donatella Versace Dead?

Donatella Versace might have passed away and no one noticed. Or perhaps she is a zombie? We just can’t explain her ghastly appearance otherwise. Although Versace just got an additional $208 million in investments from company Blackstone, it’s not enough to make her look younger than 109 years old. Tip: don’t look straight into her eyes!
growshop
October 3, 2017 at 10:49 am
Im thankful for the blog post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
click here
October 3, 2017 at 8:13 am
Thanks for sharing this very good piece. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
variance
October 2, 2017 at 6:33 pm
You are my breathing in, I have few blogs and often run out from to brand.
buy lol smurfs
October 2, 2017 at 5:10 pm
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article. Many thanks for supplying this information.
Breastfeeding scarf
October 2, 2017 at 1:30 pm
It as really a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Car seat canopy
October 2, 2017 at 9:07 am
Very good post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
zawara coffee shop
October 2, 2017 at 1:56 am
Really enjoyed this article.Thanks Again.
www.care2.com
September 30, 2017 at 5:51 pm
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Much thanks again. Want more.
ITIL Course
September 30, 2017 at 5:30 am
Im thankful for the blog post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
find out here
September 30, 2017 at 1:22 am
interesting page I noticed a website today and found a really worthwhile point of view
cara memutihkan gigi kuning permanen
September 29, 2017 at 4:58 pm
There is certainly a lot to know about this topic. I love all the points you made.
click for more
September 28, 2017 at 8:32 pm
You are certainly correct and I understand you. When you wish, we could as well chat about desktop computer packages, a thing that fascinates me. Your site is certainly fantastic, all the best!
click to read
September 27, 2017 at 5:46 pm
Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, very good site!
fake view
September 26, 2017 at 6:00 pm
bJlt4g Thank you ever so for you post. Awesome.
Omer
September 17, 2017 at 9:38 pm
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thank you
Get More Information
August 28, 2017 at 1:10 pm
You’re completely right, I would really enjoy to know more on the issue! I am as well curious about facetime windows 10 because I believe it really is very unique right now. Keep doing this!
Wayne
August 25, 2017 at 3:49 pm
Hello.This article was really interesting, particularly since I was searching for thoughts on this issue last couple of days.
Daron
August 23, 2017 at 12:19 am
Very efficiently written information. It will be valuable to everyone who employess it, as well as yours truly :). Keep doing what you are doing – can’r wait to read more posts.
how to attract a girl at the gym
August 18, 2017 at 1:49 pm
There is amazing changes on the design of this blog, I certainly enjoy it! Mine is relating to best books on attracting women and generally there are lots of stuff to do, I’m yet still a starter in website design. Cheers!
Vernon
August 16, 2017 at 9:20 pm
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share. Many thanks!
Pingback: waterproofing
Pingback: click here to hire an injury attorney
Pingback: anapolon 50mg oxymetholone
Pingback: une bite
Pingback: kimim ben
Pingback: sexleksaker outlet
Pingback: Sandra balan
Pingback: cipla finasteride
Pingback: joseph de saram
Pingback: rhodium
Pingback: joe de saram
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram
Pingback: joseph de saram
Pingback: british dragon gear
Pingback: economics tuition
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India
Larry R
June 18, 2014 at 2:29 am
Mickey Rourke is pretty bowfing
Alina Elliott
June 5, 2014 at 7:59 am
fill in the black.
Hannah
June 5, 2014 at 7:53 am
Saturday Night Live (SNL) Has a skit with a dress designer who’s name is Donna something if remember right and she has that personal assistant. Well MJ comes it and wants to buy the manican that is the dress maker and she says “Not for sell” and etc.. then Christina comes and the dress maker rips the clothes off herself for Christina
She talks weird?
Anyone know the episode or episode name or ANYTHING from the skit.
sean
June 1, 2014 at 5:33 am
Who thinks Donatella Versace is the ugliest woman ever? ME!
Ramblin Spirit
May 27, 2014 at 2:46 pm
I think it’s Tracey Emin .
Le Pwner
May 16, 2014 at 10:05 pm
Like for Versace the designer is Johnny Versace. Who is the designer for Aritzia? Or is it just a store that sells different types of designs?
And also,
Who is the designer for TNA?
zigg3ns
May 16, 2014 at 10:03 pm
Can someone please translate this to italian for me.
Thanks 🙂
Gianni Versace was born on the 2nd December, 1946 in Reggio Calabria, Italy. He was an Italian fashion designer and the founder of Gianni Versace, an international fashion house.
As a young child he grew up with his older brother Santo and younger sister Donatella, along with their father and dressmaker mother, Francesca and an older sister Tina who died at the age of twelve.
Gianni began his apprenticeship when he was very young. He would often help his mother find precious stones and gold braid to embroider dresses. He studied architecture before moving to Milan at the age of 26 to work in fashion design.
Versace met his partner Antonio D’Amico, who was a model in 1982. Their relationship lasted for 15 years until the death of Versace.
On July 15, 1997 at the age of 50, Gianni Versace was murdered. He was found dead on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion as he returned from a morning walk on Ocean Drive. He was murdered by Andrew Cunanan, who commited suicide on a boat several days later.
His neice Allegra Versace has the final say in the Versace clothing line since he left 50 percent of his fashion empire to her. Gianni Versace had a unique range of designs and was one of the best and well known fashion designers in the world.
forahobby
May 15, 2014 at 4:58 pm
I have to do a biography on a fashion designer, and I need some suggestions. I don’t want a designer that everyone knows about though such as gucci. I need a boy and a girl and I want them to look good looking not old or ugly. Thanks!
airdogspace2
April 15, 2014 at 9:36 pm
I only know:
Gucci
Chanel
Christian Lacroix
Jean Paul Gaultier
Sonia Rykiel
Christophe Lemaire
Alexander McQueen
Christopher Bailey
Stella McCartney
DONNA KARAN
Versace
Yohji Yamamoto