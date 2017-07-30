Is Carmelo Looking for a Reconciliation With Lala? See What He Just Posted!

Don’t know what you got till it’s gone…

Carmelo Anthony seems to be all in his feelings, especially since his wife, Lala Anthony, has been showing off her INSANE body all over social media following their separation. while the two have proclaimed that they are friends and are maintaining a positive relationship and coparenting, there seems to be more to his messages. He just tweeted a photo of Lala with a “heart” and “world” emoji, as well as the “eyes” – we ALL see her, trust us. Perhaps he’s working hard to get back in her good graces now that he realizes what he might be giving up?

We hope they work this out. We love them together.