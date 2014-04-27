Is beyoncé to blame for teen pregnancy?

Bill O’Reilly seems to think so.

On Friday, the “O’Reilly Factor” host, 64, complained about the 32-year-old singer’s appearance on the cover of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people issue.

O’Reilly called out Beyoncé for releasing videos that are “libertine in tone.”

“For young girls, especially those who do not have parental supervision, what Beyoncé does could have a negative influence,” O’Reilly said.

The pundit trashed the idea that Beyonce is empowering young girls, saying it is a “load of nonsense.”

“Children unsupervised are doing things that are harmful to them,” O’Reilly said. “Beyoncé is part of that problem. ”

“She knows, this woman knows that young girls getting pregnant in the African-American community now is about 70 percent out of wedlock,” O’Reilly said. “She knows and doesn’t seem to care.”

Yes Bey has some racy videos, but that doesn’t make her a bad influence, not does it mean she doesn’t deserve the title of most influential. What do you think?