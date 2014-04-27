Is beyoncé to blame for teen pregnancy?

Bill O’Reilly seems to think so.
On Friday, the “O’Reilly Factor” host, 64, complained about the 32-year-old singer’s appearance on the cover of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people issue.
O’Reilly called out Beyoncé for releasing videos that are “libertine in tone.”
“For young girls, especially those who do not have parental supervision, what Beyoncé does could have a negative influence,” O’Reilly said.
The pundit trashed the idea that Beyonce is empowering young girls, saying it is a “load of nonsense.”
“Children unsupervised are doing things that are harmful to them,” O’Reilly said. “Beyoncé is part of that problem. ”
“She knows, this woman knows that young girls getting pregnant in the African-American community now is about 70 percent out of wedlock,” O’Reilly said. “She knows and doesn’t seem to care.”
Yes Bey has some racy videos, but that doesn’t make her a bad influence, not does it mean she doesn’t deserve the title of most influential. What do you think?
fitnessoptions
August 12, 2017 at 9:12 pm
Buy real online canada http://www.fitnessoptions.co.uk/images/pharmacy/pravachol.html can you buy online uk.
Derby Rifle and Pistol Club
August 12, 2017 at 9:01 pm
Non prescription online http://www.drpc1999.com/insgallery/html/pharmacy/lotem.html cheap pills uk.
luntromanfort.org}
August 12, 2017 at 6:54 pm
Buy online uk fast delivery, to buy in toronto and purchasing in uk, buy online for cheap except buy online next day delivery. Where can I get in south africa also order cheap online, how much does er cost without insurance and order over the counter despite where can i buy online.
lunt roman fort}
August 12, 2017 at 6:36 pm
Buy over the counter usa http://www.luntromanfort.org/assets/css/pharmacy/kolsin.html buy cheap online usa.
Curiousa UK
August 12, 2017 at 6:23 pm
Australian online, where can i find cheap and uk price comparison, where can i buy generic online except where yo buy online. Order usa also can you get in australia, buy online from mexico and order uk despite price of in usa.
quality curiousa
August 12, 2017 at 6:05 pm
Cheapest online australia http://quality.curiousa.co.uk/templates_c/pharmacy/divalproex.html cheapest pills online.
St Agnes Manchester
August 12, 2017 at 2:45 pm
Where can I buy generic online safely http://www.st-agnes.manchester.sch.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/pharmacy/lotrimin.html buying in europe.
Cloudberry Pursuits
August 12, 2017 at 12:59 pm
Australian online http://www.cloudberrypursuits.co.uk/assets/images/user_images/pharmacy/dimenhydrinate.html where can i find cheap.
cloudberry
August 12, 2017 at 11:30 am
Buy online overnight shipping http://www.cloudberrymedical.co.uk/assets/css/pharmacy/opticin.html best price for in canada.
carpet tiles
August 12, 2017 at 10:02 am
Order generic overnight http://www.carpettilesint.com/downloads/pharmacy/nurofen.html to buy over the counter.
bpa.ac.uk
August 12, 2017 at 7:43 am
Order generic from canada http://www.bpa.ac.uk/uploads/2016/pharmacy/metoclopramid.html cheap pills uk.
activecommunityengagement
August 12, 2017 at 5:41 am
Online non prescription http://activecommunityengagement.co.uk/hp/pharmacy/elavil.html buy online fast delivery.
AccessVehicles
August 12, 2017 at 3:44 am
Over the counter uk http://www.accessiblevehicles.co.uk/uploads/pharmacy/syndi.html buy discount online.
ukpods.co.uk
August 12, 2017 at 1:47 am
Australia prescription http://www.ukpods.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/pharmacy/elimate.html buying pills online.
LightCinema
August 11, 2017 at 11:50 pm
Buy online uk fast delivery http://www.thenorthernlightcinema.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/pharmacy/retens.html tablets online shopping.
TAP Search
August 11, 2017 at 9:47 pm
Low price pills http://www.tapsearch.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/pharmacy/araten.html best price for in uk.
st-agnes.manchester.sch.uk
August 11, 2017 at 7:41 pm
Online canada mastercard http://www.st-agnes.manchester.sch.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/pharmacy/mirena.html cheap online.
bsolution
August 9, 2017 at 7:02 am
How to get without a doctor prescription http://www.brandssolution.co.uk/uploads/160_120/pharmacy/index-50.html cost per pill.
Brands Solution
August 8, 2017 at 1:49 am
Generic price comparison, buying pills online and where to order generic, buy cheap online australia except buy cheap pills. Where can I buy tablets also buy generic uk, buy generic cheap and cost in ireland despite can you buy over the counter.
LN13
June 18, 2014 at 9:29 pm
http://www.metacafe.com/tags/beyonce_falls_off_stage/
Erfan
June 10, 2014 at 5:27 am
there are like alot of people from my school that r sayin that beyonce is dating 50 cent or jay z. so who is Beyonce dating?
vanvark83
May 13, 2014 at 5:10 pm
Christina and Beyonce can hit lots of the same notes but what specifically makes Christina a better singer than Beyonce?
Dumb question,but Im just asking
Serious answers only please!
Denali
May 2, 2014 at 2:36 pm
Is there beef between Beyonce and Rihanna over Jay-Zee?
ericmreitz
April 27, 2014 at 10:52 am
Kelly Clarkson – Already Gone
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVZaA2s7xYI
Vs
Beyonce -Halo
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttkr0PWrGHI
so theres this big controversy about these 2 song because they sound so similar . Teddy is the one who sold them the songs, I dont blame Kelly or Beyonce.
Jeracoo L
April 27, 2014 at 9:04 am
Who’s got the new Beyonce album. I have!!! And I love it! 🙂 What do u guys think of the album?
🙂
Erfan
April 27, 2014 at 9:04 am
just talking about sing ability, cuz other than that brandy would win, but i think just singing she wins too but my friend thinks beyonce
toast
April 27, 2014 at 9:03 am
My friends are always talking about Beyonce this, Beyonce that. All I want to know is who in the world is Beyonce?! Please answer back! I would sincerely appreciate it.
Seth
April 27, 2014 at 9:03 am
im goin 4 beyonce but she way older than me so cassie maybe???
i mean looks. we know beyonce can finish both of them put 2gether wen it comes to singing
Mathew
April 27, 2014 at 9:03 am
On Talent, beauty, vocal, vocal performances, success . Who is better ?
My friend says Rihanna because she has MORE youtube views than Beyonce . But I don’t really agree with that.
And if you look at pictures of both of them , most of the stuff they wear is the same …
But whats your opinion ?
Gundown64
April 27, 2014 at 9:03 am
Like, everybody is getting pregnant. And yes, I know it’s illegal to sell anything at school….but come on, every teenager has done it at least once. And plus, I want to do some good for our school, since all they do is send abstinence teachers over here, and tell us that Cosmopolitan is selling sex, and as well of Beyonce. In which I think is very wrong, which is why I argued with the lady. But anyways, can I get some tips on how to sellign these babies? I’m sorta new at this, and I’m in highschool……but really, I want good intentions for my self and the general student body. And if you want proof, well there’s an 8th grader pregnant and the freshman is the father. AND, on top of that, two people had their kids, another on last year, a cheerleader i’m pretty sure pregnant, because she has some serious symptoms and people saw her walking out of the store with pregnancy tests, and my classmate is pregnant. And if that isn’t enough then I don’t know what to tell you. But to benefit the student body only, and myself, I think it would work out well, since sometimes people feel embarrassed to go and buy them, or they just can’t buy them. Any tips and info will be appreciated!
Your right, it isn’t my business to know what they do. And I’m not trying to make them abort the unborn child, that’s their right not mine. But anyways, I go to a school where it’s not the fact the rubber broke, its that fact they just don’t use them. And it’s worst when there’s those stupid shows like 16 and pregnant or teen mom are out there, and the parents of my class mates are happy that they’re having a kid, and not trying to teach them a lesson. They just tell them “well I’ll take care of your child just go to school” They aren’t teaching them something when they have the child. The young moms need to know how to care for them….and really? There are aids, hiv, stds and stuff out there so there’s another reason to sell condoms at school.
Niga Higa….the las tpart you said Thats part of the point I was gettign at….but your right, they could blame the breakage on me and stuff…..but still. It angers me that the school just sits there and expects us to follow a “promise”, in which everybody breaks. They should be doing something else besides little programs saying that if you look at porn, you’re gonna be a murder when you grow older. But hey, why not give them out/sell them? It would be better than the retarded programs that our school expects us to follow. Come on? Giving a “gift” to your spouse. Now I understand that, but they make it sound like your going to hell if you don’t. I still understander you point though.
Niga Higa….the las tpart you said Thats part of the point I was gettign at….but your right, they could blame the breakage on me and stuff…..but still. It angers me that the school just sits there and expects us to follow a “promise”, in which everybody breaks. They should be doing something else besides little programs saying that if you look at porn, you’re gonna be a murder when you grow older. But hey, why not give them out/sell them? It would be better than the retarded programs that our school expects us to follow. Come on? Giving a “gift” to your spouse. Now I understand that, but they make it sound like your going to hell if you don’t. I still understander you point though.
Oh and when I meant every teen does it I meant by selling something at school, not having sex or anything! lol I suck at writing…
Sergio
April 27, 2014 at 9:03 am
Like, everybody is getting pregnant. And yes, I know it’s illegal to sell anything at school….but come on, every teenager has done it at least once. And plus, I want to do some good for our school, since all they do is send abstinence teachers over here, and tell us that Cosmopolitan is selling sex, and as well of Beyonce. In which I think is very wrong, which is why I argued with the lady. But anyways, can I get some tips on how to sellign these babies? I’m sorta new at this, and I’m in highschool……but really, I want good intentions for my self and the general student body. And if you want proof, well there’s an 8th grader pregnant and the freshman is the father. AND, on top of that, two people had their kids, another on last year, a cheerleader i’m pretty sure pregnant, because she has some serious symptoms and people saw her walking out of the store with pregnancy tests, and my classmate is pregnant. And if that isn’t enough then I don’t know what to tell you. But to benefit the student body only, and myself, I think it would work out well, since sometimes people feel embarrassed to go and buy them, or they just can’t buy them. Any tips and info will be appreciated!
Your right, it isn’t my business to know what they do. And I’m not trying to make them abort the unborn child, that’s their right not mine. But anyways, I go to a school where it’s not the fact the rubber broke, its that fact they just don’t use them. And it’s worst when there’s those stupid shows like 16 and pregnant or teen mom are out there, and the parents of my class mates are happy that they’re having a kid, and not trying to teach them a lesson. They just tell them “well I’ll take care of your child just go to school” They aren’t teaching them something when they have the child. The young moms need to know how to care for them….and really? There are aids, hiv, stds and stuff out there so there’s another reason to sell condoms at school.
Niga Higa….the las tpart you said Thats part of the point I was gettign at….but your right, they could blame the breakage on me and stuff…..but still. It angers me that the school just sits there and expects us to follow a “promise”, in which everybody breaks. They should be doing something else besides little programs saying that if you look at porn, you’re gonna be a murder when you grow older. But hey, why not give them out/sell them? It would be better than the retarded programs that our school expects us to follow. Come on? Giving a “gift” to your spouse. Now I understand that, but they make it sound like your going to hell if you don’t. I still understander you point though.
Niga Higa….the las tpart you said Thats part of the point I was gettign at….but your right, they could blame the breakage on me and stuff…..but still. It angers me that the school just sits there and expects us to follow a “promise”, in which everybody breaks. They should be doing something else besides little programs saying that if you look at porn, you’re gonna be a murder when you grow older. But hey, why not give them out/sell them? It would be better than the retarded programs that our school expects us to follow. Come on? Giving a “gift” to your spouse. Now I understand that, but they make it sound like your going to hell if you don’t. I still understander you point though.
Oh and when I meant every teen does it I meant by selling something at school, not having sex or anything! lol I suck at writing…
Moore, Ron
April 27, 2014 at 9:02 am
Why has it taken us so long to realize that (childhood) obesity is causing early puberty and the related social problems of early teen sex and pregnancy? We have known about their direct relationship since the 1970s (almost 40 years ago).
What are we doing to combat these habbits in our own lives and the world?
We have known since the 1970’s (published in medical journals and 1980s in popular books) that high starch and high caloric (including sugars, fats, and empty calories) diets cause a high body fat to body weight ratio that in turn leads to very early menarche (puberty) and high fertility in pre-teens.
We still keep up our trashy diets and try and lay the blame on other factors while across the West and all over the world cheap, available, starchy diets are contributing to all kinds social problems.
In first world countries (like the US) they frequently lead to early and unsafe sexual practices and in third world countries (where birth control is not understood, or worse, discouraged) they lead to overpopulation, which leads to worse dependance on starch food sources (and in turn often leads to wars over increasingly limited resources).
Some have even suggested that high starch diets lead DIRECTLY (rather than indirectly through social and population issues) to aggressive warlike behavior and even ADHD like problems.
I am not saying that this is the only factor or even the most major factor, but what I am asking is why we still let junk food rule our lives and why we give/export bread and other starches to overpopulated countries to “help” them.
Here is just one source that I found.
http://humrep.oxfordjournals.org/cgi/content/short/2/6/521
Yes I posted this in other sections for other opinions.