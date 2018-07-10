Is Beyoncé Pregnant With Baby #4?

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Fans are convinced: Is Beyoncé pregnant yet again?

The Beyhive is quite certain that Beyoncé is pregnant yet again with baby #4 just a year after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Some angles from her recent performances do make it appear that she has a little belly. Now we AREN’T shaming, but Bey is always so dang perfect that something seems amiss.

Beyonce is pregnant…she’s about to disappear for another 2 years. pic.twitter.com/ld10x50Sh2 — cedric (@Cddpwest) July 8, 2018

Beyhive is Beyoncé bloated or pregnant? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jK85AcsZ7f — Ayydé™ (@idayallday) July 9, 2018

Did i not tell y’all Beyoncé is pregnant when she did her Coachella set? pic.twitter.com/ruH2PYiogg — ukht w/the good hair (@onikashabibii) July 8, 2018

for Beyoncé to be pregnant AGAIN….is just..i find it very hard to believe that senior citizens sperm is that potent pic.twitter.com/BxHU2XIRm0 — i aint read that far (@teanashe) July 9, 2018

Beyoncé is really pregnant again.. and she’s about to be a mother of 4 WOW pic.twitter.com/kxDobjuUQ4 — 💘 (@phuckmaraj) July 8, 2018