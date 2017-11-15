News

Internet Reacts to Blake Shelton Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Let’s just say people aren’t in agreement with this.

The Internet is collectively asking what the good folks at People Magazine were smoking when they named Blake Shelton sexiest man alive. The only person who seems to agree is his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

Flip for more of the savagest reactions:

Pages: 1 2 3

Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

To Top