Internet Reacts to Blake Shelton Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Let’s just say people aren’t in agreement with this.

The Internet is collectively asking what the good folks at People Magazine were smoking when they named Blake Shelton sexiest man alive. The only person who seems to agree is his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

even a straight man can see there's no way blake shelton is the sexiest man alive. i dont think he's even the sexiest man named blake shelton. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 15, 2017

This is the only appropriate reaction to learning that People’s sexiest man alive is Blake Shelton pic.twitter.com/2MzMEsyY4E — Molly (@isteintraum) November 15, 2017

The same people who voted in People’s sexiest alive man list are the same folks who tampered w/ the presidential elections There’s no way Blake Shelton is the sexiest man w/ Trevante Rhodes still breathing. pic.twitter.com/cd5NTcKJp4 — Corey Townsend (@JarrieBradshaw) November 15, 2017

