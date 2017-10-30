Internet Reacts as Manafort Turns Himself in to FBI & Mueller Continues to Hand out Indictments to Trump’s Campaign Staff

The Internet is on fire over the Trump campaign indictments.
Paul Manafort was indicted by Mueller’s investigation of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign during the election last year, and Gates has been asked to turn himself in as well. George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in a deal regarding his lying to federal officials about his Russia ties.
The charges include lying to federal officials, tax evasion, conspiracy against the U.S., money laundering, and more. Basically, they’re screwed.
See the funniest and most savage responses the Internet had to offer:
Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
Manafort: “I’m fu**ed”
Papadopoulos: “Hold my beer”
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 30, 2017
