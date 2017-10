This segment is totally cringeworthy.

It’s the car crash you can’t look away from.

Bella Hadid somehow ended up filming a segment about sneakers, and let’s just say she might have overused the words “homeboy” and “dope” juuuuust a few too many times. The reactions were savage, and frankly, justified.

Flip through for the best of the best we’ve rounded up for you after watching the video and see if you agree:

