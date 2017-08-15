Internet Drags Kim Kardashian for Defending Jeffree Star’s Racist Past

Just a little PR slip-up, yea?

Kim Kardashian has set the Internet on fire after telling people to “get over” his past. That past entails some pretty racist stuff, but Kim wants everyone to accept him and not hold it against him. Check out some of the brutal dragging Kim is getting on Twitter:

LOOOOOOOOOL. Kim K loves black men but wants people to get over racism. 2017 really is the sunken place. https://t.co/vHsPQy0b0j — Gracie 🌼 (@GraceFVictory) August 15, 2017

Kim Kardashian, a non black person of color telling black people to get over Jeffree Star's racism. Good morning to everyone BUT Kim K pic.twitter.com/9b63uZidUk — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) August 15, 2017

Kim K don't respect y'all, she took your culture and then told you to get over racism and support her friend the Zombie Horse King — The Braided Tornado (@DanaeLovesYou) August 15, 2017

Me knowing I don't have to cancel Kim K for defending a racist bc I never rocked w/her to begin with. pic.twitter.com/ndVH9ABHAg — Bené (@beneviera) August 15, 2017

Kim K basically saying makeup is more important to her than racism. That should tell you all you need to know abt her — Big Baller Ron (@Notufatjesus_) August 15, 2017

Kim K is trash, your daughter and son are black. How tf are you openly supporting and defending a racist crackhead — scary spice🕷 (@primalaprincess) August 15, 2017