Iggy Azalea Responds to Eminem’s Rape Threat Lyrics

-
This is the best she could do? For someone who makes a living off words you’d think she could come up with a better comeback.
-
Iggy Azalea is speaking her mind after Eminem threatened to rape her in one of his latest songs.
“It’s especially awkward because my 14 year old brother is the biggest Eminem fan and now the artist he admired says he wants to rape me,” the 24-year-old rapper tweeted Thursday. “Nice!”
Her response follows the leaked snippet of Em’s new song “Vegas,” off his upcoming album “Shady XV.”
In the song the Detroit rapper says, “Put that s-t away Iggy / You don’t wanna blow that rape whistle on me / Scream! / I love it / ‘Fore I get lost with the gettin’ off.”
Azalea — who recently endured threats from Snoop Dogg after they had an online spat stemming from no-makeup photos of her that the Long Beach rapper made fun of — voiced her frustration about the male emcees targeting her.
The “Fancy” rapper made her point and has the proof to back up her claims. While Azalea’s been the bullseye for two emcees nearly twice her age, she’s had one of her biggest years in music and is arguably one of the most talked about female rappers in the game.
“Women in music have the bigger balls anyhow,” she added. “We endure much more harassment and critic. Good morninnggggg!!!!! Off to camera block for AMAs!”
In fact, her upcoming America Music Awards performance with Jennifer Lopez for “Booty” has already reportedly raised concern before it’s even happened. Reports indicate that network executives are worried J.Lo and Azalea may push the censorship bar too far with their sexy performance.
-Via NYDailyNews
Breastfeeding cover
October 2, 2017 at 9:44 am
You need to participate in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I will advocate this website!
zawara coffee shop
October 2, 2017 at 2:31 am
You have observed very interesting details! ps nice web site.
magic mushrooms
October 1, 2017 at 10:14 pm
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at
8tracks.com
September 30, 2017 at 6:25 pm
Red your website put up and liked it. Have you at any time considered about visitor submitting on other associated blogs similar to your website?
Six Sigma السعودية
September 30, 2017 at 6:06 am
we came across a cool web-site that you just might appreciate. Take a search if you want
best reviews of edc pens 2018
September 30, 2017 at 1:56 am
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post plus the rest of the site is also really good.
test bank eu
September 29, 2017 at 7:38 pm
That as in fact a good movie stated in this post about how to write a piece of writing, therefore i got clear idea from here.
cara memutihkan gigi yang kuning secara alami dan cepat
September 29, 2017 at 5:32 pm
It as genuinely very complicated in this active life to listen news on TV, thus I only use the web for that purpose, and obtain the hottest information.
free online logo maker and download
September 29, 2017 at 1:26 pm
Roda JC Fans Helden Supporters van Roda JC Limburgse Passie
tits tits tits
September 26, 2017 at 7:39 pm
VbHNYk not positioning this submit upper! Come on over and talk over with my website.