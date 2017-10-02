Iggy Azalea Responds to Eminem’s Rape Threat Lyrics

“It’s especially awkward because my 14 year old brother is the biggest Eminem fan and now the artist he admired says he wants to rape me,” the 24-year-old rapper tweeted Thursday. “Nice!”

Her response follows the leaked snippet of Em’s new song “Vegas,” off his upcoming album “Shady XV.”

In the song the Detroit rapper says, “Put that s-t away Iggy / You don’t wanna blow that rape whistle on me / Scream! / I love it / ‘Fore I get lost with the gettin’ off.”

Azalea — who recently endured threats from Snoop Dogg after they had an online spat stemming from no-makeup photos of her that the Long Beach rapper made fun of — voiced her frustration about the male emcees targeting her.

The “Fancy” rapper made her point and has the proof to back up her claims. While Azalea’s been the bullseye for two emcees nearly twice her age, she’s had one of her biggest years in music and is arguably one of the most talked about female rappers in the game.

“Women in music have the bigger balls anyhow,” she added. “We endure much more harassment and critic. Good morninnggggg!!!!! Off to camera block for AMAs!”

In fact, her upcoming America Music Awards performance with Jennifer Lopez for “Booty” has already reportedly raised concern before it’s even happened. Reports indicate that network executives are worried J.Lo and Azalea may push the censorship bar too far with their sexy performance.

