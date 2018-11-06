News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive

Like we didn’t already know that Idris Alba is the sexiest man alive. Duh.

We honestly cannot believe that it took this long for Idris Elba to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and in fact think he should just hold the title permanently.

Many people were less than pleased when Blake Shelton was given the title last year. the push for Elba to become the next James Bond, which would be outstanding – hasn’t become a reality, either.

Upon hearing the news, he said: “I’m honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!”

Talking to Jimmy Fallon, he said “My mum is going to be very, very proud.” So are we.

Elba has a huge list of films and shows in which he’s appeared, but he rose to greater fame with his role as Stringer Bell on HBO’s The Wire.

Unfortunately for the ladies, he’s now engaged to Sabrina Dhowre.

Fans couldn’t agree more:

