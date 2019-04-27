News

Idris Elba is Married! See the Lucky Lady Who Snagged the Bachelor

Sorry ladies, but Idris Elba is now off the market after marrying his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre.

The couple wed during a 3-day ceremony in Marrakesh, Morroco. Sabrina wore two stunning Vera Wang gowns, while Idris wore a dapper bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

Photos from the event show the two looking madly in love.

Dhowre, a former beauty queen, began dating Elba in 2017 after meeting him in Canada on the set of the movie The Mountain Between Us. She is 16 years his junior at 29 years. She was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014 and is also an actress.

They made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Elba popped the question in February 2018 at a screening for his film Yardie. Their engagement stirred the pot quite a bit, as he had previously insisted in interviews that he would never get married. Things change, however, as he met someone who was perfect enough to make it worthwhile for him.

<img src=“Idris-Elba-Sabrina-Dhowre.jpg” alt=“Idris-Elba-Sabrina-Dhowre” title=“Idris-Elba-Sabrina-Dhowre”>

She had a lot of competition leading up to the nuptials, as Elba was named Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine in 2018. He’s been linked with tons of high profile women over the years, from Madonna to r&b artist K. Michelle.

Elba shares a daughter with his ex-wife, Kim Norgaard, and son Winston with ex girlfriend Maiyana Garth.

