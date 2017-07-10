Hot Mugshot Guy Jeremy Meeks Getting Divorced After He Was Caught Cheating

When the cat’s away…

Model Jeremy Meeks, better known as “hot mugshot guy,” who rose to fame after his steamy mugshot went viral, will be getting a divorce, says his wife, Melissa. Jeremy was recently spotted kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green aboard a yacht in Turkey.

Green also posted photos of the two together at dinner with his manager:

Melissa says she had no idea about the affair and was blindsided when the pictures of her husband kissing Green hit the Internet. She says the pair talked about decided divorce is imminent. The pair have a 7-year-old son together.

Below is Meeks pictured with his wife.