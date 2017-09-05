Breaking News

“Hot Felon” Jeremy meeks and Chloe Green Have Makeout Sesh in Isreali Waters

Because, you know. Young love.

Jeremy Meeks and his “love” – the super rich Top Shop heir Chloe Green – were spotted getting frisky in the waters of Israel on a vacation to explore her “roots.” Seems they were exploring them deeply.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

To Top