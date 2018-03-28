News

Hot Convict Jeremy Meeks and Girlfriend Chloe Green Expecting Baby

Secure the bag.

Jeremy Meeks has knocked up his Top Shop heiress Chloe Green.

The two famously got together after Meeks was released from prison, where his mugshot sent him to fame. He was labeled the “hot convict.” However, he was also married with children at the time, and he ditched his wife for his rich new girlfriend. His wife found out about them by seeing him kissing her on a yacht in a photo online.

Classy.

Now the two are reportedly expecting a child together, which we’re sure is less than great news for his heartbroken wife, whom he is divorcing. His wife, Melissa, was pregnant during all the drama and suffered a miscarriage she blames on the stress.

Shall we wish the happy couple luck?

