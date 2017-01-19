Hollywood Movie Producer Found Dead in Room Full of Drugs

Another bright star snuffed out by drugs.

Matthew Lamothe, 30, was found dead on a sofa in a New York City apartment surrounded by heroin and cocaine, police say. According to his IMBD, he has directed several major flicks, including “I’ll See You in My Dreams” with Blythe Danner and Rhea Perlman, the thriller “Intruders,” and “London Town” with “The Tudors” actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Police believe at this point that he died from a drug overdose, but this will be confirmed by the medical examiner and further investigation.

So sad! We hope some take this as a lesson that drugs can impact anyone and ruin anyone’s life.