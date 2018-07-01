News

Heather Locklear to Receive Ongoing Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment

No shame in getting needed help.

Heather Locklear has had tumultuous past few years. She has had issues with mental health, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

Locklear was admitted to the hospital after her arrest for battery on a police officer last month and an alleged overdose.

She is currently in a psychiatric hospital in Los Angeles. Doctors plan to soon move her to a long-term care facility where she will receive ongoing treatment for mental health and substance abuse.

She reportedly being cooperative, which is great, as we have lost too many to these diseases.

Let’s all take a trip down memory lane when we couldn’t get enough of her on the classic show Melrose Place. Remember this?!

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

2.2K
News

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54 Years Old
1.6K
News

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Her Racist Tweets
1.4K
Trending

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Slim Figure But Gets Dragged By Fans Over Her Face
1.3K
Fashion

Fran Drescher Is a Style Icon
1.2K
Fashion

Coachella Celeb Fashion: See Your Favorites!
1.1K
News

Ciara Says Future is A Deadbeat Daddy
1.1K
Fashion

See the Looks From This Year’s Met Gala!
878
Photos

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Bikini Bod in Bahamas
870
Entertainment

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Beefs With His Girlfriend on Social Media
857
News

Azealia Banks Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Defense of Kanye West
834
Fashion

Iggy Azalea Shows Off Summer Body
817
News

Jean Paul Gaultier Shades Kim Kardashian Over Copycat Perfume Design
741
Photos

Jennifer Lopez Performs in a Sparkly Thong
659
Entertainment

Bella Thorne Drops Video for “B**** I’m Bella Thorne”
643
News

But There’s More! Tristan Thompson Spotted Cheating on Khloe Kardashian With ANOTHER Woman
638
News

Avicii Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide by Broken Glass
611
News

Teyana Taylor Shoots Down Breakup Rumors in the Best Way
576
Entertainment

Kim Zolciak Gets Dragged After RHOA Reunion
569
Fashion

Kendra Wilkinson is Unrecognizable With New Hair
559
News

Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to Baby Girl in Cleveland
548
News

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Back Together!
545
News

There’s a New Royal Baby in Britain!
525
News

Verne Troyer Dies age 49
To Top