Heather Locklear to Receive Ongoing Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment

2.2k SHARES Share Tweet

No shame in getting needed help.

Heather Locklear has had tumultuous past few years. She has had issues with mental health, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

Locklear was admitted to the hospital after her arrest for battery on a police officer last month and an alleged overdose.

She is currently in a psychiatric hospital in Los Angeles. Doctors plan to soon move her to a long-term care facility where she will receive ongoing treatment for mental health and substance abuse.

She reportedly being cooperative, which is great, as we have lost too many to these diseases.

Let’s all take a trip down memory lane when we couldn’t get enough of her on the classic show Melrose Place. Remember this?!