Heather Locklear Placed on Yet Another 5150 Hold for Mental Heath Concerns

Heather Locklear continues to battle mental health problems after being placed on a 5150 hold.

Locklear and her boyfriend have had a tumultuous history. Their fights have frequently ended with calls to police. While some reports say that another fight led to the current psychiatric hold, but our sources say this is not the case. Her layer and therapist called for an ambulance after becoming concerned for her well-being.

EMTs were called, and she was placed on a 72-hour 5150 psychiatric hold.

Locklear, 57, has a history of mental of mental illness and substance abuse. Her altercations with her boyfriend and police often include alcohol. She has also been accused of assaulting her mother as well.

This is the second psychiatric hold for the actress in the last 5 months. In June, her mother called police saying that Heather had assaulted her and was threatening to kill herself. She was arrested a week later for crashing her vehicle while drunk and attacking an officer. She overdosed shortly after being released and was not successful in her short stay at rehab.

We hope that Heather is able to get the help she needs to overcome her addiction and improve her mental health. Check back for updates on this developing story.