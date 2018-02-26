Heather Locklear Arrested For Attacking Boyfriend

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Heather Locklear is locked up!

The Melrose Place actress, 56, has been arrested for attacking her boyfriend and three police officers.

Police showed up to break up a fight between Locklear and her boyfriend at her Thousand Oaks home. Her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, had visible injuries when police arrived.

When police tried to arrest her for domestic battery, she started kicking and screaming and put up fight.

She was charged with felony domestic violence for her fight with her boyfriend and misdemeanor battery on a peace officer for fighting police.

Check out the audio: