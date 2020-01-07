Fashion

Golden Globes Looks: Who Slayed and Who Should Have Stayed Home

taylor swift golden globes

The Golden Globes are upon us, and the absolute best part of award show season is always the fashion. Let’s take a look at who slayed on the red carpet this year, and who should have kept their unfortunate looks at home where they belong.

Jennifer Lopez

J. Lo usually doesn’t disappoint, but while her color scheme and the shape of her gown were overall stunning, many felt the giant bow was a big no-no.

Beyoncé

Can Beyoncé ever go wrong when she steps out of the house? We just know Blue Ivy is responsible for some of these outfits, so bravo! This gold number left people’s eyes sparkling.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is always a model of perfection no matter where you look. However, fans took issue with her Golden Globes dress, comparing it to a folded napkin. Ouch.

Kate Blanchett

Kate Blanchett was looking lovely, but the sleeves on her dress were a bit much. They caused one fan to hilariously compare her to a lamp shade.

Billy Porter

Porter’s look was compared to everything from this cake to an exotic bird. Love it or hate it, it’s definitely over the top.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron took a risk with this bright green take on a Grecian themed gown. Her look was super clean cut, simple, but stylish and modern. Thumbs up!

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow slayed for sure in this glittering, fringed gown with a slit up to her hip. Go ‘head, Winnie! YASSSS!

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington lost us with this one. The skirt looks cheap with it bunching at the seams, and the lights are showing every imperfection. The cheap look really distracts from her smoking hot body, and it’s a shame.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The happy couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, were a fantastic pair. Priyanka wore a simple, pink gown draped off her shoulders with just the right touch of diamonds, while Nick rocked a dark, clean look.

Taylor Swift

Oh Taylor….Swifty gave us this look, and while the silhouette is *nice* and all, the print is like a giant throw pillow, and frankly it’s just disastrous. In another fabric, this may have been a win. But this? Nope.

And there you have it. The best, the worst, and the rest. Stay tuned for the next award show where we will continue to call out shameful looks.

