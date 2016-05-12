Girls Actors Nick Lashaway Killed in Car Accident

Nick Lashaway, 28, who had played a love interest of Lena Dunham’s on the hit show Girls, died this week in a car accident. Lena took to social media to remember the actor:
‘We will always remember the week we shared with him, his playful smile and his easy instincts and how much he made us laugh when we had to stay up all night in the woods. We are sending love to his family and friends and feeling such gratitude for his gifts. RIP sweet Nick.’
‘Just heard the incredibly sad news that Nick Lashaway was killed in a car accident on May 8th,’ she wrote on social media Wednesday.
‘Nick was such a talented, funny and kind person and we were so lucky to have him as part of the family when he played Frank in episode 207,’
