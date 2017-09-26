Gigi Hadid Shows Some Skin In Allure

The gorgeous model shows some skin on the December cover of Allure, baring her backside in a sheer pink lace Gucci dress and custom-made briefs with an American flag on the derriere. In another shot, (below) she goes completely topless while reclining on a horse … wearing nothing by a nude thong.

Inside the mag, the 21-year-old stunner opens up about her boyfriend Zayn Malik, her longtime love of modeling and, yes, even her desire to someday act.

While Hadid is the one baring all for this shoot, her BF often shares shirtless photos of himself on social media … something she’s more than O.K. with.

“Yeah, that’s not hard to look at,” his chill girlfriend tells Allure. “I’ll never complain about that.”

Hadid herself has amassed an amazing social media following as well, with over 25 million followers on Instagram alone.

Gigi Hadid Shows Goes Topless In Allure, Talks Zayn & Reacting to "Negative Energy" #GRXNEWS #GigiHadid #GossipRx A photo posted by GRX NEWS (@gossip_rx) on Nov 14, 2016 at 2:30pm PST



“I wish I had a strategy to [social media]. I could write a book and make millions,” she explains. “But I never feel like I’m working when I’m doing social media. I guess I succeeded at it because it came naturally.” She says her love of the fashion and modeling world started when she was just a child, not too surprising considering her mama is model Yolanda Hadid.