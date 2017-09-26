Interview

Gigi Hadid Shows Some Skin In Allure

The gorgeous model shows some skin on the December cover of Allure, baring her backside in a sheer pink lace Gucci dress and custom-made briefs with an American flag on the derriere. In another shot, (below) she goes completely topless while reclining on a horse … wearing nothing by a nude thong.

Inside the mag, the 21-year-old stunner opens up about her boyfriend Zayn Malik, her longtime love of modeling and, yes, even her desire to someday act.

While Hadid is the one baring all for this shoot, her BF often shares shirtless photos of himself on social media … something she’s more than O.K. with.

“Yeah, that’s not hard to look at,” his chill girlfriend tells Allure. “I’ll never complain about that.”

Hadid herself has amassed an amazing social media following as well, with over 25 million followers on Instagram alone.


“I wish I had a strategy to [social media]. I could write a book and make millions,” she explains. “But I never feel like I’m working when I’m doing social media. I guess I succeeded at it because it came naturally.” She says her love of the fashion and modeling world started when she was just a child, not too surprising considering her mama is model Yolanda Hadid.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

42 Comments

42 Comments

  1. suba buba

    September 26, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    7MdTIA There as definately a great deal to find out about this subject. I really like all the points you made.

  2. Will

    September 20, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Hey I just wanted to salute you. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d say this to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks!?

  3. http://redbeansandrice.zohosites.com/

    August 20, 2017 at 10:10 am

    We have gained so much experience with the ISS when it comes to orbital assembly that this is basically _the_ way to

  4. fragrance

    December 7, 2016 at 10:50 am

    wpXUBz Loving the weblog.. thanks! So pleased to possess located this submit.. Truly appreciate the posting you made available.. Take pleasure in the admission you delivered..

  5. http://saath.co/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=83008

    December 1, 2016 at 9:27 am

    Muraleedharan V,Marsh H, Kapooor D, Channer KS, Jones
    TH. Testosterone deficiency is related to increased risk oof mortality and testosterone
    replacement improves survival in men with type 2 diabetes.

  6. http://www.stylianouson.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=63771

    November 30, 2016 at 4:24 pm

    The truyth is, it’s this very misconception – that TRT
    is to ddo solely with older men’s sexuality that could be militating agaiinst the broader uptake oof this otherwise useful therapy.

  7. Norma

    November 29, 2016 at 10:22 am

    The study included nearly 800 older men with low testosterone and symptoms associated
    with this illness, for example sexual and physical dysfunction.

  8. http://neighbourdude.com/index.php/blog/82017/common-diabetes-drug-may-help-prevent-preterm-delivery/

    November 27, 2016 at 10:03 am

    Those people who have normal testosterone level
    should nott administer tthe treatment for the sheer pleasure
    oof it or for puposes other than for health.

  9. Jeanette

    November 26, 2016 at 9:43 pm

    Hi, I agree with you, unless you need this hormone because you’re lacking, then no manner should anybody take it, as I was reading I had visions of men turning into the incredible hulk!

  10. http://890426.co.kr/index.php?mid=dsphoto&document_srl=411491&sort_index=regdate&order_type=desc

    November 26, 2016 at 7:17 pm

    As many as 40 percent of men over age 45
    encounter hypogonadism – the loss of their sex drive.

  11. web hosting small business

    November 26, 2016 at 7:06 pm

    Next you may power on the DVR, discover the menu page,
    and choose network settings.

  12. tsohost hybrid hosting

    November 26, 2016 at 6:12 pm

    If you’re utilizing a disc manufacturing system that records and prints, the thermal retransfer printer can really
    print the image to the retransfer ribbon while the disc
    remains to be in a recorder.

  13. Noelia

    November 26, 2016 at 5:39 pm

    Seems unusual how I put up on right here they usually refund me.

  14. Edwardo

    November 26, 2016 at 5:05 pm

    In 2011, 5.3 million prescriptions for testosterone were written in the United States.

  15. finance model definition

    November 26, 2016 at 4:26 pm

    My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s
    tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous
    websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
    I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

  16. Madelaine

    November 26, 2016 at 1:21 pm

    Customers are willing to pay more for these merchandise because the added-worth
    and decrease threat of defects more than compensates for the upper worth.
    The vendor may also make cash from the parts usually discarded or, at the very least,
    commerce them totally free decide up and disposal.

  17. web hosting yearly cost

    November 26, 2016 at 12:53 pm

    As a standard part of the printing process, the high
    voltages contained in the printer can produce a corona discharge that generates a small quantity of ionized oxygen and nitrogen, which react to
    kind ozone and nitrogen oxides In bigger commercial printers and copiers,
    an activated carbon filter within the air exhaust stream breaks
    down quotation needed these noxious gases to prevent air pollution of the workplace setting.

  18. Irvin

    November 26, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    So the machine wasn’t faulty. The problem is: Natural Fingernails, unlike
    computer paper, is available in different sizes and styles.
    So it takes trial and error to get nails printed correctly with this
    or any nail machine.

  19. Christine

    November 26, 2016 at 10:35 am

    Printer ini akan dijual dengan beberapa varian harga yang berbeda.

  20. Kieran

    November 26, 2016 at 10:29 am

    Recycling also helps rather a lot to the available resources
    to enable us to effectively. it a product for an extended period.

  21. Steven

    November 26, 2016 at 7:10 am

    Soome of the advantages of HGH, Human Growth Hormone replacfement therapy are a reduction of fat,
    a gain oof new muscle, reduction of wrinkles (aka healthy and
    thicker skin), re-development or regeneration of internal organs,
    increase bone strength and density, fortify or balance
    the immune system and general anti-aging properties.

  22. Benito

    November 26, 2016 at 7:02 am

    The Durabrite Epson printer ink bundle has a set of benefits that trumps other printing applied sciences.
    Firstly, the composition of those inks has a fast drying formula
    to forestall printing hiccups.

  23. Issac

    November 26, 2016 at 6:59 am

    Check if there are literally just about any obstacles creating the problem and attempt
    to repair them.

  24. Benjamin

    November 26, 2016 at 4:15 am

    It won’t price you an excessive amount of. It’s actually great!

  25. Erik

    November 26, 2016 at 3:50 am

    This particular person should know social media in Korea like the again of
    their hand, and have the ability to provide you with creative campaigns.

  26. Mose

    November 26, 2016 at 3:37 am

    A simple but efficient printer for the worth, certainly a
    great purchase for house use or small workplace output.

  27. Brandi

    November 26, 2016 at 1:41 am

    Use a webinar.

  28. Helena

    November 26, 2016 at 1:25 am

    This is not true – by legislation, the usage of appropriate alternative cartridges does not void the printer’s warranty.
    You can in fact opt to purchase cheaper compatible ink cartridges or
    remanufactured cartridges, typically realizing a financial
    savings of between 50% and 75%. All main inkjet cartridge manufacturers have appropriate
    versions, together with Apple, Canon, Hewlett
    Packard, Lexmark, Brother, Epson, IBM and Xerox.

  29. shared web hosting india

    November 26, 2016 at 1:06 am

    I will take that any day over freeze-dried foodstuffs in the
    unlikely occasion I even have to leave this planet.

  30. Rubin

    November 26, 2016 at 12:31 am

    In phrases of the printer’s bodily traits, the LaserJet 1006 is equally impressive.
    For one, it weighs solely around 10.5 kilos
    and is fairly compact in dimension. It’ll be capable to
    fit nicely on most any desktop, working quietly
    and doing the whole lot that it’s requested in a reliable and non-careworn method.

    HP appears to have put further effort into
    making certain it is going to be capable of function competently throughout a wide
    variety of capabilities.

  31. Marianne

    November 26, 2016 at 12:24 am

    One of the 2 photographs discovered broken was a typical family picture transformed into one thing
    more advanced. A seated toddler (the artist’s son Robb, now 61) reaches for a red-and-white striped
    Christmas stocking hung before a fireplace.
    Blurring and blotches obscure much of the room, prompting open-ended speculation about reality and
    reminiscence.

  32. Heriberto

    November 26, 2016 at 12:12 am

    Atlus teamed up with a famous actress, on the time, to assist promote their machines.

  33. http://www.tembea.org/component/k2/itemlist/user/5195.html

    November 25, 2016 at 11:22 pm

    Testosterone hormones encourage the growth of adult male characteristics including deep voice,strong muscle
    andd bone mass, and sperm.

  34. Eloise

    November 25, 2016 at 9:25 pm

    Recommended dosage is threre capsules.

  35. Ewan

    November 25, 2016 at 6:48 pm

    Thhis post has been updated with more specific advice about which cardiovascular patients would be well served by testtosterone treatment.

  36. anti aging supplements reviews

    November 25, 2016 at 6:31 pm

    A Cox hazard regression analysis, which fixed for
    17 baseline variables, was prformed to establish any association between three and testosterone supplementation -year outcomes of
    death, non-fatal heart attack and stroke.

  37. http://israengineering.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=82931

    November 25, 2016 at 1:00 pm

    When the serum testosteronne level is low and LH is elevated, testosterone replacement therapy is justified.

  38. generesence.com

    November 25, 2016 at 11:29 am

    Based on a statement ssued by the Endocrine Society, the dangers annd
    benefits of testosterone treatment for elderly guys with diminishing amounts oof the hormone must be completely evaluated.

  39. http://www.legaltalkwithtracysanders.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=31635

    November 25, 2016 at 10:58 am

    High testosterone levels also cotrelate witth risky behaviour, however,
    including increased aggressiveness annd smoking, which
    might cancel out these health benefits.

  40. Katherin

    November 20, 2016 at 7:39 am

    A man’s testosterone level starts to decrease naturally after
    40 turns and that fall frequently hastens after age 60. Because
    that could affect whether you should take testosterone, you also have to consider your health history.

  41. Lilly

    November 20, 2016 at 7:27 am

    The included studies represented 3,236 men (1,895 men treated with testosterone, 1,341 guys treated with placebo) who
    reported 51 major adverse cardiovascular events, defined as
    cardiovascular death, non fatal myocardial infarction or stroke, and serious
    acute coronary syndromes or heart failure.10 This study did
    not find a statistically significant increased risk of
    these cardiovascular events associated with testosterone therapy.

  42. Bruce

    November 20, 2016 at 3:41 am

    Researchers found that typically healthy men who received testosterone supplementation to attain normal levels didn’t increase their risk of stroke, heart attack,
    or death.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Popular

1.7M
11
Daily Dose

Daily Dose of RX: Road Rage Gone Hilariously Wrong
1.7M
Style

Kathy Griffin Just Shaved Her Head – Find Out Why!
1.7M
11
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Responds to Being Blasted by Transgender!
1.2M
10
Breaking News

Is Carmelo Looking for a Reconciliation With Lala? See What He Just Posted!
1.1M
Breaking News

Bobby Valentino Admits It’s Him in Video but He Didn’t Know She Was Transgender
9.4K
2
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Breaks Down in Tears Again in New Interview
8.9K
6
Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Adorable Photo of Her Kids
8.6K
18
Style

Beyoncé’s Body is Insane Just Two Months After Giving Birth to Twins
8.2K
1
Breaking News

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Cakes in Mirror
8.1K
4
Style

Kris Jenner Shows Off Bikini Body in Sexy Selfie
7.6K
8
Breaking News

Joseline Hernandez Goes Topless on New Single Cover
7.0K
3
Breaking News

See the Best and Worst Looks from the MTV VMA Awards
7.0K
4
Breaking News

Transgender Woman From Video Now Claims Bobby Valentino Assaulted Her!
6.8K
3
Style

Amber Rose Flaunts Her Lingerie for ‘Bae’ (and Everyone Else)
6.8K
6
Breaking News

Aaron Carter Announces He is Bisexual, Breaks Up With Girlfriend
6.7K
1
Style

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Shows Off All Her Plastic Parts in Sheer Outfit
6.6K
Breaking News

Drake and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Dating, and Rihanna is Not Happy
6.4K
12
Style

Blac Chyna: New Hair and Sideboob
6.2K
Style

Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Front Side and Backside in Itty Bitty Black Bikini
6.2K
5
Style

Daaaaaaaaaaamn! Beyoncé Shows Off Her Curves in Tight Dress
6.0K
Style

Kate Moss Hangs Topless Out of Helicopter
5.9K
9
Style

Kim Kardashian is Wearing the Weirdest Outfits These Days
5.9K
Breaking News

Kylie Jenner Reveals Reason Behind Breakup with Tyga
To Top