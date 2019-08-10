Celeb News

Gigi Hadid Says: Don’t Go to Greece, I Got Robbed!

gigi hadid

Gigi Hadid is telling fans and followers to spend their money elsewhere after her hotel was robbed while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece.

Social media has been on fire with gorgeous pics of blue water, white buildings, and sandy beaches from people trying to stunt with their vacation pics. Greece has been a hot vacation spot lately, with many wanting to experience what they’ve been seeing in pictures.

Gigi Hadid and friends wanted to enjoy the sights as well, planning a birthday trip for her friend, when they all decided to head out.

She tweeted a selfie in a bikini, captioning it, “Mykonos film in.
PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.”

According to Gigi’s father, their place rental home was ransacked while they were out, with much of their valuables like jewelry being stolen.

Other celebs have flocked to the Greek getaway, including Lindsay Logan, who filmed her reality show there.

