Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway

2.2k SHARES Share Tweet



It’s that time of year again when our fav models strut their stuff in sparkly lingerie in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Kendall Jenner took over the runway this year after taking a brief hiatus from the show last year. She confidently strode down the runway in this year’s hottest looks from the VS line.

Jenner, along with friends Gigi and Bella, had tons of fun as they showed off their stuff with flirty looks and power walks.

Winnie Harlow, Barbara Palvin, Yasmin Wijnaldum, and Alexina Graham also shined. The women were aided by bright colors and shiny embellishments on their looks.

Those boots are giving us life. The collection paired booties and thigh highs with plaid and lace.

Bella Hadid talked with People about her struggles with Lyme Disease, but felt positive that she was doing well now, allowing her to participate in the show. ‘You have to have such a great mental state when you’re going into this,’ Bella said.

‘I’ve been really sick for the past few years, and it was really hard for me to fully experience the whole show and have fun with it and be excited. This year I really just feel like I am myself again and happy and healthy in all aspects of my life,’ she said.

Adriana Lima also made big news by announcing her retirement from the Victoria’s Secret runway after 18 years as an Angel.

Watch some of the show below: