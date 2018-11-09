Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway


It’s that time of year again when our fav models strut their stuff in sparkly lingerie in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Kendall Jenner took over the runway this year after taking a brief hiatus from the show last year. She confidently strode down the runway in this year’s hottest looks from the VS line.

Jenner, along with friends Gigi and Bella, had tons of fun as they showed off their stuff with flirty looks and power walks.

Winnie Harlow, Barbara Palvin, Yasmin Wijnaldum, and Alexina Graham also shined. The women were aided by bright colors and shiny embellishments on their looks.

Those boots are giving us life. The collection paired booties and thigh highs with plaid and lace.

Bella Hadid talked with People about her struggles with Lyme Disease, but felt positive that she was doing well now, allowing her to participate in the show. ‘You have to have such a great mental state when you’re going into this,’ Bella said.

‘I’ve been really sick for the past few years, and it was really hard for me to fully experience the whole show and have fun with it and be excited. This year I really just feel like I am myself again and happy and healthy in all aspects of my life,’ she said.

Adriana Lima also made big news by announcing her retirement from the Victoria’s Secret runway after 18 years as an Angel.

Watch some of the show below:

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.5K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
1.9K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.4K
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Gets Dragged for Her Butt at VMA Awards
1.4K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.1K
Photos

Kendall Jenner’s Nude Pics Leak
1.0K
Photos

What Happened to Blac Chyna’s Butt?
803
News

Jessica Simpson Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3
786
Fashion

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Brawl at NYFW
781
News

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Expecting Second Child
659
News

Kanye West Goes on Rant Over Rumors Drake and Kim Kardashian Hooked Up
599
Fashion

Who Wore it Better? Nicki Minaj v. Lil Kim
492
News

Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Dating 20-year-old Luka Sabbat
489
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Gets Glowing Necklace Implanted
481
News

Bobby Brown Drops Tea on Janet Jackson During Biopic
451
News

Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Speaks Out Following Her Overdose
425
News

Safaree Samuels Signs Contract to Sell Sex Toys Modeled After His Manhood
409
News

Ariana Grande Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Mac Miller
368
News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married?!
227
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
215
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
204
Entertainment

Ciara and Missy Elliot: See Their Off the Hook Performance at the 2018 AMAs
201
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Hospital for Breakdown
190
News

Kehlani Reveals She’s Pregnant! See the Pics
To Top