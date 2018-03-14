Gigi and Zayn are Over!

987 SHARES Share Tweet

They are single, everyone!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits after 2 years together. In Hollywood time, that’s like 20 years with 2 kids and a vacation home.

The two broke up briefly during their romance but mended fences and stayed strong. However, it now seems their love has fizzled.

They each released statements confirming the breakup.

We’re sure they’ll each have plenty of candidates to help them ease the pain.