George H.W. Bush has passed away at the age of 94.

The 41st President lived a long, event-filled life. The father of another President, George W. Bush, Bush Sr. took office in 1988 after serving as Vice President under President Ronald Reagan. He served just one term after losing to Bill Clinton in 1992.

His wife Barbara passed away earlier this year on April 17 at the age of 92. They had been married for 73 years. He had been in the hospital several times for health problems, but he had powered through these last 7 months without his wife.

His family released a statement:

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” wrote George Bush Jr. “George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Statement by the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, on the passing of his father this evening at the age 94.

People around the world reacted to his passing, posting tributes to the late chief:

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018

The first time Bush jumped from an airplane was when his plane was shot down in World War II over the Pacific. Later, he decided to jump from a plane of his own accord — and marked his 75th, 80th, 85th and 90th birthdays doing so. https://t.co/wdgTLXVicw — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 1, 2018

RIP to HW and condolences to the family.