News

George H. W. Bush Has Passed Away

George H.W. Bush has passed away at the age of 94.

The 41st President lived a long, event-filled life. The father of another President, George W. Bush, Bush Sr. took office in 1988 after serving as Vice President under President Ronald Reagan. He served just one term after losing to Bill Clinton in 1992.

His wife Barbara passed away earlier this year on April 17 at the age of 92. They had been married for 73 years. He had been in the hospital several times for health problems, but he had powered through these last 7 months without his wife.

His family released a statement:

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” wrote George Bush Jr. “George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

People around the world reacted to his passing, posting tributes to the late chief:

RIP to HW and condolences to the family.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.6K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
2.0K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.7K
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
1.5K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.3K
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
1.3K
Photos

Kendall Jenner’s Nude Pics Leak
924
Fashion

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Brawl at NYFW
911
News

Jessica Simpson Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3
878
News

Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive
784
News

Kanye West Goes on Rant Over Rumors Drake and Kim Kardashian Hooked Up
718
Fashion

Who Wore it Better? Nicki Minaj v. Lil Kim
610
News

Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Dating 20-year-old Luka Sabbat
590
News

Bobby Brown Drops Tea on Janet Jackson During Biopic
547
News

Ariana Grande Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Mac Miller
513
News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married?!
435
News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drop $13 Million on New House
425
News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed
424
News

Rebel Wilson Gets Dragged for Claiming to Be First Plus-Sized RomCom Actress
338
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
334
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Hospital for Breakdown
298
Entertainment

Ciara and Missy Elliot: See Their Off the Hook Performance at the 2018 AMAs
267
News

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged for Trump Support Reversal
261
News

Pharrell Williams Sends Trump Cease & Desist Letter Over Use of “Happy” at Rally
To Top