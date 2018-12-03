Fashion

Future Gives Nail Color Requirements for His Women

Future has very specific beauty preferences for the ladies in his life.

Future is known for being a bit…well…less than monogamous. He goes through women like meals.

He took to Instagram to give some requirements for the nail color of the ladies he shacks up with. For those who are interested, take notes.

“For the beautiful women, here are the top five nail choices,” he said. “The first choice is white, you gotta have white. The second choice is nude. The third choice is red.”

He also says the “wet” look is the best, and texture is important. He also cosigns red, neon green, and neon yellow as acceptable options. Guess if you like blue, you’re out of luck.

