Future Cheated on Ciara With His Ugly Stylist

As Us broke the news last week, the “I’m Out” singer, 28, called it quits with Future just three months after welcoming their newborn son, Future Zahir Wilburn. According to the insider, Ciara learned of her man’s infidelity through the rumor mill, too.

“She found out about the affair through multiple sources in recent weeks,” the insider tells Us. “There was clear evidence when she approached Future about the cheating. This was clearly not just a one-night thing.”

Lee was Future’s stylist specifically for his music and photo shoots, as well as his personal shopper. According to the same insider, Ciara was “devastated” about her fiance’s betrayal.

She and Future, 30, got engaged last October on her birthday, when he surprised her with a beautiful 15-carat diamond ring. Seven months later, Ciara gave birth to their son in May.

“Our label put us together,” Ciara told Brides magazine in its July 2014 issue. “I went into the studio strictly to work, but he was very calm and sweet, a gentleman… I knew right away that he was different. Now he’s my best friend in the world, my partner.”

Despite their history, another source told Us that their relationship was done. “He cheated on her,” the insider said. “Game over.”