Breaking News

Future Cheated on Ciara With His Ugly Stylist

By
Posted on

1408550092_ciara-future-lg

    We aren’t going to stand up for Ciara too much given that she should have known better given he already a truckload of other baby mamas, but she is definitely more bangin than the home-wrecking skunk that allegedly broke them up.

10471823_1434871146795141_1463509710_n

    Via Us Weekly Magazine:

    One, Two Step-away from the closet! Ciara left her rapper fiance Future, after she learned that her baby daddy was cheating on her with his wardrobe consultant, Tyrina Lee, an insider reveals to Us Weekly.

    As Us broke the news last week, the “I’m Out” singer, 28, called it quits with Future just three months after welcoming their newborn son, Future Zahir Wilburn. According to the insider, Ciara learned of her man’s infidelity through the rumor mill, too.

    “She found out about the affair through multiple sources in recent weeks,” the insider tells Us. “There was clear evidence when she approached Future about the cheating. This was clearly not just a one-night thing.”

    Lee was Future’s stylist specifically for his music and photo shoots, as well as his personal shopper. According to the same insider, Ciara was “devastated” about her fiance’s betrayal.

    She and Future, 30, got engaged last October on her birthday, when he surprised her with a beautiful 15-carat diamond ring. Seven months later, Ciara gave birth to their son in May.

    “Our label put us together,” Ciara told Brides magazine in its July 2014 issue. “I went into the studio strictly to work, but he was very calm and sweet, a gentleman… I knew right away that he was different. Now he’s my best friend in the world, my partner.”

    Despite their history, another source told Us that their relationship was done. “He cheated on her,” the insider said. “Game over.”

10467852_605133562935576_15469338_n

927380_539787679480579_1562301040_n

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

99 Comments

99 Comments

  1. Virgil

    October 17, 2016 at 6:17 pm

    naturally like your web-site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will certainly come back again.

  2. Joshua

    October 20, 2016 at 5:19 pm

    Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!

  3. seo

    October 23, 2016 at 9:55 am

    Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin

  4. Pingback: information security architect

  5. Pingback: accounting fraud

  6. Pingback: perth fraudster

  7. Pingback: Best Newspaper in India

  8. Pingback: Best Newspaper in India

  9. Pingback: joseph s r de saram

  10. Pingback: joseph s r de saram

  11. Pingback: Google

  12. seo

    November 9, 2016 at 11:46 am

    Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin

  13. Pingback: sciroxx

  14. Pingback: インフルエンザ

  15. Pingback: сталик ханкишиев

  16. Pingback: Hotwire Hotels

  17. Pingback: openbox

  18. Pingback: Sandra balan

  19. Pingback: Choice Hotels

  20. Pingback: mens sex toys

  21. Pingback: Belladonna Sex Toy

  22. Pingback: penis enlargement pumps

  23. Pingback: happiness

  24. Pingback: Persian Music Radio

  25. Pingback: free download for android

  26. Pingback: David Miscavige

  27. Pingback: silicone rabbit

  28. Pingback: Brain

  29. Pingback: Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator Review

  30. Pingback: Gratis Descargar Para Windows

  31. Pingback: buy nipple clamps

  32. Pingback: how to make money from home

  33. Pingback: インフルエンザ

  34. Pingback: cheap web design

  35. Pingback: Coffee Pots Moka Style

  36. Pingback: インフルエンザ

  37. Pingback: Descargar

  38. Pingback: PPV

  39. Pingback: penny bid auctions in the uk

  40. Pingback: European River Cruises

  41. Pingback: free video slots

  42. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 10

  43. Pingback: Human Mind

  44. Pingback: what do herpes bumps look like

  45. Pingback: M88

  46. Pingback: Trenda.co

  47. Pingback: Business opportunity

  48. Pingback: download apk games

  49. Pingback: free android games download

  50. Pingback: realistic pocket pussy

  51. Pingback: realistic dildo

  52. WaiDKocsis

    November 21, 2016 at 12:16 am

    Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images
    on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.

    Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

  53. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows xp

  54. Pingback: kala jadu

  55. Pingback: kala jadoo

  56. Hot sexy lingerieHot sexy adult toys

    November 22, 2016 at 9:15 pm

    You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
    find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get
    the hang of it!

  57. Pingback: лапароскопски операции

  58. Pingback: herpes and natural birth

  59. HaroldCTeppo

    November 24, 2016 at 6:33 am

    Thanks for sharing this kind of pleasant opinion, component of writing is fastidious, thats why i have got read it entirely

  60. Pingback: Buy Email Database

  61. Pingback: breaking news

  62. AureaCCookey

    November 24, 2016 at 4:43 pm

    hey there and be grateful for your information – We have certainly acquired anything new from here.
    I did so however expertise several technical
    points employing this site, since I experienced to reload the site plenty of
    times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I was wondering when your
    internet hosting is OK? Not really that I am just
    complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement
    in the search engines and could damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
    Well I am just adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look
    out for a good deal much more of your respective exciting content.

    Guarantee that you update this again soon.

  63. Pingback: Glass Dildo

  64. Pingback: G-Luxe Vibrator

  65. Pingback: nighty

  66. Pingback: controllare la mia fonte

  67. KoryKHartman

    November 25, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    Hello can you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I have to
    admit this blog loads a good deal quicker then most.

    Is it possible to recommend a great internet hosting
    provider at a fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

  68. GaylaBMannes

    November 25, 2016 at 6:18 pm

    I’m not sure exactly why but this site is loading extremely slow for me.

    Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
    I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

  69. NenaWDeroy

    November 25, 2016 at 6:39 pm

    What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable experience regarding unexpected feelings.

  70. MarthaEFebre

    November 25, 2016 at 7:26 pm

    Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon every day.
    It’s always helpful to read through content from other writers and use something
    from their web sites.

  71. Pingback: inspiron circuit boards

  72. ArtDPotulski

    November 26, 2016 at 9:44 pm

    Wow, that’s a few things i was looking for, exactly what a data!

    existing at this webpage, thanks admin of this web site.

  73. eebest8 michael

    November 27, 2016 at 4:14 am

    “Together with everything that seems to be building throughout this specific subject material, a significant percentage of perspectives are actually somewhat exciting. Nevertheless, I appologize, because I do not subscribe to your entire plan, all be it stimulating none the less. It appears to us that your commentary are actually not entirely validated and in fact you are yourself not really thoroughly confident of the argument. In any event I did enjoy reading it.”

  74. ArchieKNasso

    November 27, 2016 at 12:41 pm

    Thanks to your personal marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed
    reading it, you could be an excellent author. I am going to be certain to
    bookmark your blog site and will often come back sometime soon. I want to
    encourage you continue your great job, have a nice day!

  75. Pingback: mortal kombat x apk download

  76. Pingback: Magic Wand Massager

  77. GwynQBench

    November 28, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    This web site was… how can i say it? Relevant!!

    Finally I have found a thing that helped me. Many thanks!

  78. Pingback: free software download for pc

  79. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 8

  80. serenityOr

    November 29, 2016 at 12:54 pm

    A mio parere, si sbaglia. Sono in grado di provarlo. Scrivere a me in PM, discuterne.
    serenityOr

  81. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 8

  82. ViolaSArnall

    November 29, 2016 at 5:34 pm

    If some one wishes expert view on the subject of operating a blog afterward i advise him/her to visit this blog, Keep up the pleasant job.

  83. TimmyRWimett

    November 29, 2016 at 6:15 pm

    When someone writes an paragraph he/she maintains the image of your user in his/her brain that the way a user can know it.
    So that’s why this paragraph is perfect. Thanks!

  84. omnichannelhub.com

    November 29, 2016 at 6:28 pm

    Thanks a lot for the blog article. Keep writing.

  85. Pingback: 福井歯医者

  86. Pingback: בגדי הריון

  87. Pingback: custom writings

  88. Pingback: read the full info here

  89. Pingback: html and css

  90. jennifer luv

    December 1, 2016 at 11:34 pm

    Very good article. Want more.

  91. Pingback: free download for windows xp

  92. Pingback: Best love spell caster

  93. Pingback: black magic specialist

  94. Pingback: Clit Massagers

  95. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 8

  96. eau de parfum

    December 5, 2016 at 8:54 pm

    ApJYAh Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.

  97. first person shooter online games

    December 6, 2016 at 8:18 am

    Really Appreciate this article, can I set it up so I get an email sent to me when you publish a new article?

  98. Learn More Here

    February 1, 2017 at 8:25 am

    yP1aiK Thanks again for the blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.

  99. love anal

    March 4, 2017 at 11:23 am

    lxYhj4 Thank you, I ave been seeking for details about this subject for ages and yours is the best I ave found so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top