Funkmaster Flex Unleashed Another Furious Rant Against Jay Z



Flex is at it again. After receiving an alleged text message from HOV, The Kingpin went on another on air rant. Flex accused Jay’s website Life+Times for stealing the idea of his mobile app. His beef also inspired a diss track from Cam and Jim Jones. To be continued?

You are a corporate commercial rapper that drops a little catch phrase every three months.”

“We are not scared of you. This radio station doesn’t need you or care”

If you ever plan on taking a shot like that at me or any sublim, I will be on this radio every day going at you”