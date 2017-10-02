Forbes Magazine Says Iggy Azalea Is Running Hip Hop

Do you agree? I think there’s a few who would dispute this, and one whose name rhymes with icky.
According to the magazine, Iggy has dominated the scene once owned by Nicki Minaj after her debut album, The New Classic, debuted at #3 on the Billboard charts, selling 52,000 copies.
It says:
In addition to her album’s success, just this past charting week she also became the first woman in hip hop to have two simultaneous hits in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. Her single “Fancy (ft. Charli XCX)” has quickly risen the ranks to number three, and she is featured on the new Ariana Grande cut “Problem”, which debuted at the same ranking last week and is presently sitting at number four. It is rare for any artist to achieve such a feat, let alone a female rapper.
Iggy isn’t the first woman to find success in the genre, but she is the latest and currently the only one representing the gender on the charts. For the past several years, Nicki Minaj has been the prominent woman in hip hop, but it seems there has been a change. Not only has Minaj been oddly quiet for months, she has said she will no longer be releasing radio-ready pop/hip hop blends, instead going back to her pure rap roots, leaving a void to be filled by none other than Iggy.
We over here beg to differ. Just because Iggy and her booty shot body have been making noise does NOT mean she is dominating or at the top. Check yo facts!
buy lol smurfs
October 2, 2017 at 5:42 pm
I simply could not depart your web site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the usual info a person provide for your guests? Is gonna be again regularly to investigate cross-check new posts
stretchy car seat canopy
October 2, 2017 at 4:12 pm
There is obviously a bunch to identify about this. I consider you made certain good points in features also.
Baby breastfeeding cover
October 2, 2017 at 2:03 pm
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is
Shopping cart cover
October 2, 2017 at 11:52 am
Thanks so much for the blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Nursing scarf
October 2, 2017 at 9:41 am
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Thanks Again.
zawara coffee shop
October 2, 2017 at 2:29 am
I truly appreciate this post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
cartoon hd free download
October 2, 2017 at 12:20 am
web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the
www.bookcrossing.com
September 30, 2017 at 6:22 pm
It’аs actually a nice and useful piece of information. I’аm satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
make him adore you
September 30, 2017 at 8:12 am
wow, awesome post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Six Sigma Training
September 30, 2017 at 6:03 am
It as nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn at the
best reviews of self defense pens 2015
September 30, 2017 at 1:54 am
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the topic and found most individuals will agree with your blog.
self publishing
September 29, 2017 at 11:45 pm
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the issue and found most persons will approve with your website.
intermediate accounting testbank
September 29, 2017 at 7:35 pm
Major thanks for the article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
cara cepat putihkan gigi
September 29, 2017 at 5:29 pm
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Malatya Ilceleri
September 29, 2017 at 3:25 pm
Usually I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite nice article.
logo design
September 29, 2017 at 1:23 pm
Just Browsing While I was browsing today I noticed a excellent article concerning
����������� ���������� ��������
September 29, 2017 at 11:23 am
Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the good work.
visit the site
September 29, 2017 at 9:07 am
Greetings. I recently noticed this page and I truly enjoy it. I also love to speak about good desktop computers from time to time. Good to be around, bless you!
دانلود فیلم نهنگ عنبر 2
September 28, 2017 at 12:47 pm
Very good blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
Check This Out
September 27, 2017 at 5:46 pm
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
Get More Information
September 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm
I was discussing with a friend of mine on this article and even about garageband for pc as well. I think you made a few very good points in this article, we’re also looking forward to find out more material from you.
fake view
September 26, 2017 at 4:51 am
7ERXWb I think this is a real great blog article.Really thank you! Great.
Mariam
September 20, 2017 at 9:38 pm
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to searching for extra of your excellent post. Additionally, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Pingback: binaural
commercial door company
August 23, 2017 at 5:31 pm
I have learn a few good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you place to create this kind of excellent informative site.
Rafael
August 22, 2017 at 9:09 pm
My partner and I came here by a different web page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to exploring your web page for a second time.
trace mobile number current location in google map
August 21, 2017 at 10:56 pm
Hey there can you tell me which blog platform you’re working with? I am going to get started with my own personal blog on phone locator very soon though I am having difficulty choosing.
how to attract a submissive woman
August 18, 2017 at 2:33 pm
I was speaking with a friend of my own about this info and about guide to attracting women too. I feel you made a few good points in this article, we’re looking forward to keep reading information from you.
Kent
August 16, 2017 at 10:31 pm
Thanks for every other informative web site. Where else may just I am getting that kind of information written in such an ideal means? I’ve a venture that I’m simply now working on, and I have been at the glance out for such information.
Pingback: cul
Pingback: economics tuition
Pingback: buy dnp
Pingback: computer kopen Aalten
Pingback: gp test prop
Pingback: ethanol brander
Pingback: joe de saram
Pingback: joseph de saram
Pingback: fightinjustice
Pingback: economics tuition
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India
Ray D
June 23, 2014 at 6:02 am
Does Nicki Minaj have multiple personalites disorder ? Or Dissociative identity disorder ?
Samuro
June 23, 2014 at 6:01 am
I mean i know when you get some money in your pockets you expand but i mean just last year she was in the hood peforming for her REAL fans and who knows the last time shes been back to the small clubs peforming. She went from tight pants to tight suits looking ridiculous with that tall afro.
I love nicki minaj.
Your opinion
Hayden
June 23, 2014 at 6:01 am
Does anyone know wth happened between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj?
I have heard all these ‘dissing’ songs, and am confused about why this all kicked off! Apparently Minaj’s song ‘roman’s revenge’ was directed at Lil Kim or something? But I don’t see how it is aimed at her?
Please explain! I’m so intrigued! XD
Taylor G
June 23, 2014 at 6:01 am
I’ve heard Nicki Minaj’s songs, and I can’t tell you enough how disturbing she is. If she has sex as often as she sings about it; she for sure has herpes and chlamydia. I’m so surprised that kids actually idolize that silicone ass b*** and come out saying things like “But she’s so talented and pretty!” Shut up, Tramp. She’s getting millions of dollars off your sorry ass and sits there smoking weed while you complain that you don’t have enough money to buy food for your family.
KIDS actually couldn’t seem more eager to lap up her aids infected music. I feel sorry that these children are having there innocence taken away from them by a cow who can’t even rap without autotune. She lacks originality and probably spends half of her working hours getting fake wigs applied to her head. That SUPERSTICK wig glue must have seeped into her skull and slightly shriveled up her brain, because she comes out saying the most bullls*** I’ve ever heard. I actually think she has an ass hole for a mouth.
Please remeber though, this is just my opinion. You don’t have to agree with me at all. I’m not bagging the people who listen to her music, because most kids just buy whatever tips the charts and don’t really think about the lyrics.
Feel free to answer why you like/don’t like her. Remember, it’s MY opinion! FEEL FREE TO EXPRESS YOUR OPINION ON HER ASWELL. You don’t need to agree and if you really care about her so much you can go write about her on your tumblr or something.
Let the sh** storm commence….
Thomas A
June 16, 2014 at 10:21 pm
Why did nicki minaj get a nose job?
What was wrong with her nose before and why didn’t she like it and why does she prefer her new one.
nmlpc
June 11, 2014 at 8:04 pm
Hotness?
Musicwise?
I think NICKI MINAJ IS THE BADDEST BiiTCH!
And say why you prefer them?
tjpimpin
June 11, 2014 at 7:56 am
Fly by Nicki Minaj ft Rihanna
LYRICS ONLY PLZ !
happyha31
May 22, 2014 at 10:10 am
lyrics for knockout by nicki minaj and lil wayne. the actual lyrics please. not a link
Maggie
May 22, 2014 at 10:03 am
I don’t care too much for Britney, but some of her songs are cool. I really love Nicki’s music, but after seeing her new music video for, “Stupid Hoe”, THAT’S when I fell in love with Nicki Minaj! She can put those b*tches in their places. Lol! Anyway, so out of these two, I choose NICKI MINAJ! <3 <3 <3
Which one do you choose?