Forbes Magazine Says Iggy Azalea Is Running Hip Hop

Do you agree? I think there’s a few who would dispute this, and one whose name rhymes with icky.

According to the magazine, Iggy has dominated the scene once owned by Nicki Minaj after her debut album, The New Classic, debuted at #3 on the Billboard charts, selling 52,000 copies.

It says:

In addition to her album’s success, just this past charting week she also became the first woman in hip hop to have two simultaneous hits in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. Her single “Fancy (ft. Charli XCX)” has quickly risen the ranks to number three, and she is featured on the new Ariana Grande cut “Problem”, which debuted at the same ranking last week and is presently sitting at number four. It is rare for any artist to achieve such a feat, let alone a female rapper.

Iggy isn’t the first woman to find success in the genre, but she is the latest and currently the only one representing the gender on the charts. For the past several years, Nicki Minaj has been the prominent woman in hip hop, but it seems there has been a change. Not only has Minaj been oddly quiet for months, she has said she will no longer be releasing radio-ready pop/hip hop blends, instead going back to her pure rap roots, leaving a void to be filled by none other than Iggy.

We over here beg to differ. Just because Iggy and her booty shot body have been making noise does NOT mean she is dominating or at the top. Check yo facts!