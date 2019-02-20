First Gucci, Now Burberry: Fashion Line Under Fire for Noose on Runway

2.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Because a noose is high fashion, yea?

Burberry sent a model down the runway wearing a noose around her neck, and people are not happy about it.

Just before this, Gucci drew ire after releasing a “blackface” sweater. Many celebs and fans of Gucci called for a boycott of the brand, including 50 Cent and T.I., who also got into beef with Floyd Mayweather who refused to stop wearing and supporting the brand.

Now, Burberry is taking the heat after using a noose as an accessory on the runway during fashion week.

Even the model who donned the dreaded noose spoke out, writing “Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice.”

Frankly, we fail to see how this was all just a “mistake.” These labels need to get it together, because this is pathetic. Anyone who buys this crap may also need some help.