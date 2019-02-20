Fashion

First Gucci, Now Burberry: Fashion Line Under Fire for Noose on Runway

Because a noose is high fashion, yea?

Burberry sent a model down the runway wearing a noose around her neck, and people are not happy about it.

Just before this, Gucci drew ire after releasing a “blackface” sweater. Many celebs and fans of Gucci called for a boycott of the brand, including 50 Cent and T.I., who also got into beef with Floyd Mayweather who refused to stop wearing and supporting the brand.

Now, Burberry is taking the heat after using a noose as an accessory on the runway during fashion week.

Even the model who donned the dreaded noose spoke out, writing “Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice.”

View this post on Instagram

@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.

A post shared by 🦎 (@liz.kennedy_) on

Frankly, we fail to see how this was all just a “mistake.” These labels need to get it together, because this is pathetic. Anyone who buys this crap may also need some help.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

637
Entertainment

Ariana Grande Delivers Video for “Thank You, Next” With Kris Jenner
597
News

New Video of Kim Kardashian and Ray J Leaks…and It’s Scandalous!
551
Fashion

Blac Chyna’s Lash Business Suspended by State, Kylie Jenner Launches Own Lash Line
541
News

George H. W. Bush Has Passed Away
517
Fashion

Rihanna Turns Up the Heat in More Sexy Savage Lingerie
496
Fashion

Future Gives Nail Color Requirements for His Women
470
News

Cardi B Misses Court Date, Judge Threatens Her With Jail time
462
News

Wendy Williams Headed for Divorce After Her Husband Shacks Up With Side Chick
444
News

Nicki Minaj Wants Marriage and Babies With New Boyfriend
434
News

Orlando Brown Can’t Remember His Children’s Names on Dr. Phil Show
433
News

Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Spotted in LA
432
Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan Stars in New MTV Reality Series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club”
426
News

Nicki Minaj’s Boyfriend Gets Her Name “Onika” Tattooed on His Neck
426
News

Season of Engagements! Find Out Which Celebs Are Getting Hitched
416
Fashion

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves in Bejeweled Dress
410
News

Offset and Cardi B Spotted Together Riding Jet-skis in Puerto Rico
404
Fashion

Mariah Carey is Living Her Best Skinny Life
383
News

Cardi B Has a Good Reason Why She Was With Offset – And It Isn’t to Get Back Together!
371
News

Kanye West Calls Out Ariana Grande for Her “Commentary” on the Drake Fight
369
News

Cassie Posts Pic Kissing New Man While Diddy Posts That He Loves Her
367
News

Travis Scott and Maroon 5 to Perform at Super Bowl
358
News

MTV’s Steve-O Talks Snorting HIV-Tainted Blood
349
News

Viewers Are Disgusted by the Revelations in the Lifetime R. Kelly Docuseries
To Top