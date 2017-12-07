News

Fergie Talks About Hallucinations From Meth Addiction

Meth is a helluva drug.

Before joining the Black Eyed Peas, singer Fergie had a raging meth addiction.

“At my lowest point, I was [suffering from] chemically induced psychosis and dementia,” she told iNews in a new interview. “I was hallucinating on a daily basis. It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things.”

At the time, she was part of the group Wild Orchid.

“The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun… until it wasn’t,” she said. She continued, saying “But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that’s my strength, my faith, my hope for something better.”

She discussed how deep in her addiction, she became extremely paranoid believing that the FBI and CIA were following her. At one point, she had a freak out in a church over her paranoia. “They tried to kick me out, because I was moving down the aisles in this crazy way, as I thought there was an infrared camera in the church trying to check for my body,” she recalled.

“I bolted past the altar into the hallway and two people were chasing me. I remember thinking if I walk outside, and the SWAT team’s out there, I was right all along. But if they’re not out there, then it’s the drugs making me see things and I’m going to end up in an institution.”

Luckily, Fergie was able to kick her addiction and has remained clean for 18 years, with a very successful music career to focus on.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

25.5K
408
Fashion

Kylie Jenner Posts Seductive Lingerie Pic
24.6K
197
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Posts Her Backside Coolin’ on the Beach
10.2K
319
Exclusive

Beyoncé Flashes Her Undergarments at Diamond Ball with JAY-Z
10.2K
155
Exclusive

Serena Williams Shares First Photos of New Daughter
10.2K
5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogate Spotted!
10.2K
2
News

Last photos of Hugh Hefner show Playboy mogul frail
10.2K
151
Entertainment

Janet Jackson Performs Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
10.2K
185
Exclusive

Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers From Fibromyalgia
10.2K
News

Project Runway’s Wendy Pepper Has Died at 53
10.2K
140
Exclusive

Eniko Parrish Stands (Sort of) by Her Man Kevin Hart
10.2K
246
Fashion

Tinashe Goes Topless to Show Off New Hairstyle
10.2K
Fashion

Bella Thorne Bares it All for GQ: See the Video!
10.2K
9
News

Amber Rose Hosts 3rd Annual Slut Walk
10.2K
146
Exclusive

It’s Official! Halle Berry Is Dating Someone!
10.2K
206
Exclusive

Kylie Jenner Got a Tune Up on Her Face
10.2K
78
Fashion

Teyana Taylor Shows Off Body on Runway
10.2K
119
Exclusive

Scott Disick Dating Justin Bieber’s Ex, Sofia Richie
10.2K
144
Exclusive

Danielle Bregoli Makes it on Billboard Chart with Single “These Heaux”
10.2K
62
News

Piers Morgan is the Worst: Puts Mariah Carey on the Spot Over Vegas Shootings as She Promotes Christmas Concerts
10.2K
219
Fashion

Ciara Shows Off Her Stems in Stilettos
10.2K
61
Fashion

Whoops! Nicki Minaj Suffers Nip Slip at NYFW
10.2K
159
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Had a Kidney Transplant!
10.2K
152
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Plastic Doll in Sheer Bodysuit
To Top