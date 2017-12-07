Fergie Talks About Hallucinations From Meth Addiction

682 SHARES Share Tweet

Meth is a helluva drug.

Before joining the Black Eyed Peas, singer Fergie had a raging meth addiction.

“At my lowest point, I was [suffering from] chemically induced psychosis and dementia,” she told iNews in a new interview. “I was hallucinating on a daily basis. It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things.”

At the time, she was part of the group Wild Orchid.

“The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun… until it wasn’t,” she said. She continued, saying “But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that’s my strength, my faith, my hope for something better.”

She discussed how deep in her addiction, she became extremely paranoid believing that the FBI and CIA were following her. At one point, she had a freak out in a church over her paranoia. “They tried to kick me out, because I was moving down the aisles in this crazy way, as I thought there was an infrared camera in the church trying to check for my body,” she recalled.

“I bolted past the altar into the hallway and two people were chasing me. I remember thinking if I walk outside, and the SWAT team’s out there, I was right all along. But if they’re not out there, then it’s the drugs making me see things and I’m going to end up in an institution.”

Luckily, Fergie was able to kick her addiction and has remained clean for 18 years, with a very successful music career to focus on.