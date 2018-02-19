Fergie Ripped After Performance of National Anthem Labeled Worst Ever

2k SHARES Share Tweet

Nobody was prepared for this disaster.

Fergie “attempted” to sing the national anthem at All-star basketball game. People weren’t having it.

While maybe “the worst” is debatable, it certainly is in the running for the title.

Check out the funniest reactions below:

Fergie Anthem Reaction Power Rankings:

1. Empty eyed Draymond

2. Furrowed brow Joel

3. Lmao Chance

4. Jimmy Kimmel

5. Lemme not laugh on live TV Anthony Anderson pic.twitter.com/g2AemKuOfF — Michell a.ka. Killmonger Chell a.k.a. Not Michelle (@MichellCClark) February 19, 2018

Everyone who saw Fergie sing the National Anthem please look directly into your phone.

You're welcome pic.twitter.com/WljjSDVezZ — girl posts (@girlposts) February 19, 2018

Fergie should’ve stayed in the mid 2000s, honestly — Tylor (@tylor211597) February 19, 2018

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Let's be real, #Fergie gave the U.S. the anthem it deserves right now. I mean you see who the president is, right? pic.twitter.com/Lbkymqd1co — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 19, 2018