Fergie Ripped After Performance of National Anthem Labeled Worst Ever

Nobody was prepared for this disaster.
Fergie “attempted” to sing the national anthem at All-star basketball game. People weren’t having it.
While maybe “the worst” is debatable, it certainly is in the running for the title.
Check out the funniest reactions below:
Fergie Anthem Reaction Power Rankings:
1. Empty eyed Draymond
2. Furrowed brow Joel
3. Lmao Chance
4. Jimmy Kimmel
5. Lemme not laugh on live TV Anthony Anderson pic.twitter.com/g2AemKuOfF
— Michell a.ka. Killmonger Chell a.k.a. Not Michelle (@MichellCClark) February 19, 2018
Everyone who saw Fergie sing the National Anthem please look directly into your phone.
You're welcome pic.twitter.com/WljjSDVezZ
— girl posts (@girlposts) February 19, 2018
*Checks to see why #Fergie is trending* pic.twitter.com/aUZGIbFCSX
— David Taylor (@DT2ComicsChat) February 19, 2018
Fergie should’ve stayed in the mid 2000s, honestly
— Tylor (@tylor211597) February 19, 2018
Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018
Let's be real, #Fergie gave the U.S. the anthem it deserves right now.
I mean you see who the president is, right? pic.twitter.com/Lbkymqd1co
— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 19, 2018
Draymond started cracking up while Fergie was singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/3pMlgjGdYC
— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 19, 2018