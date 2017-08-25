Fergie and Nicki Minaj Collab on “You Already Know”

These two are pop heaven together.
Nicki Minaj is jumping on all the hot tracks this summer. She and Fergie just dropped “You Already Know” together, with the super pop sound they both are famous for.
