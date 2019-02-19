Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld Has Died

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most well-known names in fashion, has died.

Lagerfeld worked as a designer for Fendi and Chanel.

Not only were his designs iconic, but his own style was just as recognizable with his white ponytail and dark gloves and sunglasses.

Lagerfeld was born in Germany but worked in Paris and other fashion capitals around the world. Interestingly, there was a bit of mystery surrounding his age, as he was rumored to have two birth certificates from 1933 and 1938. He himself promoted the second birthdate in an effort to seem younger than he was. While some clues about his early life have been uncovered, he himself gave a great deal of misinformation about his life making it difficult to know for sure. He even said that neither 1933 nor 1938 were his birth years in an interview. His parents later published proof of his birthdate in 1933.

He was a true creative at heart, with an interest beyond fashion design. He was also a photographer and caricaturist.

He started off early in his career at Balmain, later heading to Jean Patou and Tiziani. He eventually made his way to Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel.

Fashion fans around the world have already begun mourning for the fashion icon:

RIP to an icon, a legend, a visionary. Karl Lagerfeld. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/doqNNpUK2J — femme fatale (@eliesaaab) February 19, 2019

There's no show like Karl Lagerfeld show…. Rest In Peace Legend 🙏🏽🙏🏽

pic.twitter.com/Kne64EnKr0 — Maggie 🥨 (@jiyongthicc) February 19, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of Karl Lagerfeld. I had the opportunity to interview him years ago in New York and he was incredibly intelligent and always curious about the next generation. He will be missed at Chanel. pic.twitter.com/UBM13sHuLW — dave lackie (@davelackie) February 19, 2019

He will be greatly missed. He was 85.