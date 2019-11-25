The AMAs are upon us, and almost as good as the music is the fashion. So hold on to your seats as we take you on a ride through the best and the worst looks from this year’s American Music Awards – and trust us, some of these might have you falling out of your seats.

What a show! Hosted by singer Ciara, the show featured huge performances by Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, and many more.

Before the stars took the stage, they walked the red carpet. Neon was definitely front and center this year. Here are some of the most eye-catching looks of the event, for better or worse.

Billie Eilish gave her best undercover Burberry look.

Ciara opted fora n oversized blue blazer and bell bottom pants.

Rich the Kid And Antonette Willis played tongue hockey for the cameras.

Selena Gomez at the AMAs in a neon green dress and pumps.

Halsey looked ethereal.

Dua Lipa was giving killer looks in a hot pink gown perfectly fit to her.

Taylor Swift rocked thigh highs.

Camilla Cabello was picture perfect and angelic.

Christina Aguilera gave it some serious drama.

Lizzo went full orange and frills and teeny tiny purse.

Lil Nas X lit up the red carpet in this lime green suit.