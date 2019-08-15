Farrah Abraham Gets Dragged for Her Extensive Plastic Surgery

We can barely recognize Farrah Abraham these days, and she hasn’t been shy about showing off her procedures.

The former MTV Teen Mom OG star has shot loads of videos of her plastic surgery procedures, including this one of her getting butt injections:

Followers were not kind to the reality star and business owner. They criticized her for taking her plastic surgery way too far, as well as for setting a bad example for her daughter.

See her before and after:

She left MTV’s Teen Mom OG after repeated fights with producers and other cast mates.

Abraham has brushed off the critics and been focusing on new ventures, including becoming a DJ: