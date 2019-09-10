Fans Say J. Lo Was Under the Influence of Something on the Red Carpet

J. Lo is always a show-stopper on the red carpet, but this time, it was her interview that caught fans’ attention.

She stopped to chat with reporters from Access, but something was clearly amiss. Fans were quick to point out her sleepy eyes and nonchalant attitude, claiming it could only be the work on some kind of mood altering mixture.

While they still showed love to the queen, they also questioned her judgment with her lip gloss application.

Surprisingly, she wasn’t even sure how to answer some of these questions, including what designer she was wearing that night.

queen doesn’t do drugs : / pic.twitter.com/sHJIr5l5aq — Nikole! Jlover for Life🥰♥️🥳 (@weluvvjlo) September 9, 2019

This is almost worse than that destiny’s child interview 💀 — Nils Kuiper Verberne (@Lithunium_Snow) September 9, 2019

The lipgloss over line is really sending me though 💆🏻‍♀️😂 — Shylissa Delgado (@shylissa_) September 9, 2019

G she high as a kite. — Netttaaa❤☺️ (@iNiceGhurlNetta) September 9, 2019

So it’s not just me. I was like, “Ooooo she got little party going on in her head right now cause sis is….floating!” — mαhkαh (@CitizenOfMahkah) September 9, 2019

Keep living your best life, J. Lo.