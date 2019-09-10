Entertainment

Fans Say J. Lo Was Under the Influence of Something on the Red Carpet

j. lo

J. Lo is always a show-stopper on the red carpet, but this time, it was her interview that caught fans’ attention.

She stopped to chat with reporters from Access, but something was clearly amiss. Fans were quick to point out her sleepy eyes and nonchalant attitude, claiming it could only be the work on some kind of mood altering mixture.

While they still showed love to the queen, they also questioned her judgment with her lip gloss application.

Surprisingly, she wasn’t even sure how to answer some of these questions, including what designer she was wearing that night.

Keep living your best life, J. Lo.

